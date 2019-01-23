NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SUPERBALIST  |   AUTOTRADER  |  
 
 
Proteas

Racist furore erupts after Durban SA v Pakistan ODI

2019-01-23 09:12
Sarfraz Ahmed
Sarfraz Ahmed (Getty Images)
Cape Town - Pakistan captain Sarfraz Ahmed could be in hot water over an apparent racist comment during the second one-day international against South Africa in Durban on Tuesday.

The wicketkeeper's comment was directed towards Proteas all-rounder Andile Phehlukwayo, who scored 69 not out and took 4-22 to steer his team to a five-wicket victory.

According to ESPNcricinfo, the incident occurred in the 37th over of South Africa's run-chase when Phehlukwayo got an inside edge off a Shaheen Shah Afridi delivery that narrowly missed the stumps.

Phehlukwayo was on 50 at the time and as he ran to the non-striker's end, Sarfraz was heard on the stump microphone saying, in Urdu: "Abey kaale, teri ammi aaj kahaan baitheen hain? Kya parwa ke aaye hai aaj?".

In the commentary box, Mike Haysman was heard asking Ramiz Raja what was said.

"Difficult really to translate that," the Pakistani commentator replied.

"It's a big long sentence."

However, according to the cricket specialist website, when translated it means: "Hey black guy, where's your mother sitting today? What (prayer) have you got her to say for you today?"

Phehlukwayo had his fair share of luck earlier in his innings, successfully reviewing an lbw decision and surviving a dropped catch.

He came in with the Proteas in trouble at 80/5, but along with Rassie van der Dussen, who finished on 80 not out off 123 balls, steered the hosts to safety and ensured they levelled the five-match series at 1-1.

It remains to be seen whether disciplinary action will be taken by match referee, Sri Lanka's Ranjan Madugalle, against the Pakistan skipper.

The third match in the series will take place at SuperSport Park in Centurion on Friday, starting at 13:00.

 

Friday, 25 January 2019
South Africa v Pakistan, Centurion 13:00
Sunday, 27 January 2019
South Africa v Pakistan, , Johannesburg 10:00
Wednesday, 30 January 2019
South Africa v Pakistan, , Cape Town 13:00
