Proteas

Phehlukwayo's brilliant all-round display hands Proteas victory

2019-01-22 20:15
Andile Phehlukwayo (Getty Images)
Cape Town - A brilliant all-round display from Andile Phehlukwayo and an assured batting effort from Rassie van der Dussen has taken the Proteas to a five wicket victory over Pakistan in the second ODI at Kingsmead in Durban.

The Proteas were in early trouble, slumping to 29/3 in the sixth over as Shaheen Afridi removed Hashim Amla (8), Reeza Hendricks (5) and Faf du Plessis (8).

David Miller and Van der Dussen set about rebuilding the innings and took the total to 80 in the 15th over when leg-spinner Shadab Khan struck, removing Miller (31) and Heinrich Klaasen (0) in the space of two balls to leave the home side five down with still 124 needed.

Phehlukwayo joined Van der Dussen at the wicket and the pair produced a scintillating partnership to see the Proteas home with 48 balls to spare.

Phehlukwayo ended on 69* with Van der Dussen continuing his rich vein of form to finish on 80.

Earlier, Pakistan were rescued by a belligerent knock by Hasan Ali who managed 59 off 55 balls. Together with Sarfraz Ahmed (41) the pair rescued the visitors innings from 112/8 to 203. 

Phehlukwayo was the pick of the bowlers for South Africa with 4/22 with Tabraiz Shamsi claiming 3/56 and Kagiso Rabada 2/35.

The series is set at 1-1 with the third ODI set for Centurion Park in Pretoria on Friday, January 25.

 

Fixtures
Friday, 25 January 2019
South Africa v Pakistan, Centurion 13:00
Sunday, 27 January 2019
South Africa v Pakistan, , Johannesburg 10:00
Wednesday, 30 January 2019
South Africa v Pakistan, , Cape Town 13:00
Previous Results

Date Match Result
