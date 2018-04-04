NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SPREE MAN  |   AUTOTRADER  |  
 
 
Proteas

Rabada picks 4 Proteas in dream team

2018-04-04 21:37
Kagiso Rabada (Gallo Images)
Cape Town - Proteas fast bowler Kagiso Rabada has selected four South Africans in his dream team.

Rabada starred with the ball during the recently concluded four-match Test series against Australia , which saw his side claim a historic 3-1 series win.

The 22-year-old finished as the leading wicket-taker of the series and was named man-of-the-series for his efforts.

READ: Smith dismissal stands out for Rabada

Prior to helping his side to victory at the Wanderers, Rabada drove fellow team-mate Dale Steyn around in a Nissan vehicle and answered some of the fans burning questions.

Quizzed by Steyn, Rabada was asked to name his cricket dream team. 

"This requires a bit of thinking," said the world No 1 bowler.

His team consists of fellow countrymen Hashim Amla, Quinton de Kock, AB de Villiers and Steyn.

Rabada, however, couldn't decide between De Kock and Australia's Adam Gilchrist, and Pakistani's Said Ajmal and Sri Lankan Muttiah Muralitharan. 

"I'm not playing though, I'm going to coach this game," said Rabada, when Steyn asked why he wasn't in his own team.

Rabada is currently on his way to India, where he'll feature for the Dehli Daredevils at this season's Indian Premier League, which gets underway on Saturday, April 7.

Rabada's dream team:

Hashim Amla (South Africa), Adam Gilchrist (Australia)/Quinton de Kock (South Africa), Virat Kohli (India), Sachin Tendulkar (India), AB de Villiers (South Africa), Ben Stokes (England), Andrew Flintoff (England), Shane Warne (Australia), Wasim Akram (Pakistan), Dale Steyn (South Africa), Saeed Ajmal (Pakistan)/Muttiah Muralitharan (Sri Lanka)

Elgar, Markram: Planet’s top firm … by far?

2018-04-04 20:07

