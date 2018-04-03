NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SPREE MAN  |   AUTOTRADER  |  
 
 
Proteas

Philander unstoppable as Proteas thrash Aussies

2018-04-03 11:24
Vernon Philander (Gallo)
Related Links

Lloyd Burnard - Wanderers

Johannesburg – The Proteas, thanks to a superb Vernon Philander (6/21), have cruised to victory in the fourth and final Test against Australia at the Wanderers.

The hosts won by a staggering 492 runs - Australia were bowled out for 119 - on Day 5 to bring the curtain down on a series that was marred by controversy from start to finish, but will be remembered for decades.

Philander was unplayable on the day and took six wickets in 32 balls, but the series was about so much more.

David Warner and Quinton de Kock had their infamous stairwell altercation in Durban, Kagiso Rabada brushed shoulders with Steve Smith and was suspended in Port Elizabeth before Newlands exposed the biggest ball-tampering incident of all time as Australia were left disgraced.

The fourth Test started with Australian coach Darren Lehmann resigning, and it ended with South Africa inflicting their biggest ever victory (previous was 323 in 1970), by runs, over their fiercest rivals.

It is also the fourth biggest win margin by runs in the history of Test cricket. 

Most importantly, though, the Proteas have beaten Australia for the first time in a home Test series since re-admission in 1991 - and the first since Ali Bacher's iconic team of 1969/70.

Ever since they lost the first Test in Durban, this series has belonged to the hosts as they recorded victories in Port Elizabeth, Cape Town and now Johannesburg to triumph 3-1.

Following a 2-1 series win at home to India, it ends a successful summer for Ottis Gibson and his men.

The fourth Test was only ever going to go one way.

Australia had lost their captain, also their best batsman, as well as both of their openers in the wake of the ball-tampering circus at Newlands.

The visitors started day one at the bottom of the barrel, and they were outplayed over all five days.

Australia began day five on 88/3, needing and impossible 524 further runs to win the Test and level the series.

That, obviously, was never going to happen but when Philander struck twice in the first four balls of the day, the Aussies’ slim hopes of at least salvaging a draw also evaporated.  

Those two blows - Shaun Marsh (7) and Mitch Marsh (0) - made Philander just the seventh South African to ever take 200 wickets.

Australia were in tatters at 95/6, and it didn’t get any better.

Philander then had Peter Handscomb (24) out for the second time in the Test in the same manner when the Aussie No 4 tried to leave, but instead dragged onto his own stumps.

The Proteas had started the day with all three of their seamers struggling with injury, but that didn’t hinder them at all with Philander firing.

The Handscomb wicket was his 50th against Australia, but he wasn’t done.

Philander, his accuracy immaculate, then had stand-in Australian captain Tim Paine caught behind for 7 with yet another probing ball on a length.

The Australian batsmen could not handle Philander, to the point where Pat Cummins opted to rather not play him. 

The Aussie fast bowler has had a superb series with the ball, but when he offered no shot to Philander, he was bowled for 1 as the ball nipped back to hit the top of off stump. 

Debutant Chad Sayers was out first ball, caught by Dean Elgar at gully, for Philander's sixth. 

At that stage, his spell for the day was 6/3 after just 5.2 overs. 

Having been given a guard of honour at the start of the day in his final Test, an injured Morne Morkel was then given one last go in Proteas colours. 

He started, in appropriate fashion, with a no ball. 

He would not get the last say, though, with that honour instead going to Aiden Markram who ran out Nathan Lyon from the boundary.

In total, it took South Africa just 81 minutes to get the seven wickets they needed on the day.

NEXT ON SPORT24X

CSA sends condolences to Mandela family

2018-04-03 10:35

Follow Sport24 on Twitter, Facebook, Mobile and on Instagram

What To Read Next

 

Read News24’s Comments Policy

Live Video Streaming
Show full schedule
Video Highlights
Show more videos
Sport Talk
Breaking News
Most ReadEditor's Choice
David Warner's wife: 'It's my fault' for husband's ban Elgar: New Aussie mindset won't last Union wants Smith, Warner 'disproportionate' bans reduced Injury-stricken Proteas set Aussies mammoth total Klaasen has almost R1m IPL reasons to smile
Some bloodied Bok noses at Loftus! Manchester City 1 win away from title WRAP: Super Rugby - Week 7 WRAP: English Premiership WRAP: Nedbank Cup

Previous Results

Date Match Result
Vote

The 12-month ban handed down to Steve Smith and David Warner and the 9-month sanction for Cameron Bancroft for their ball-tampering roles, is ...

Latest Multimedia

WATCH: Steve Smith breaks down in emotional ball-tampering apology
 
 
Men
Women
Love 2 Meet
Facebook

Click to 'Like' Sport24 on Facebook

Sport24 on Twitter

Follow Sport24 news on Twitter

Featured

Absa Premiership action hots up!

The 2017/18 Absa Premiership season is under way. Can Bidvest Wits defend their title? Will Soweto giants Kaizer Chiefs or Orlando Pirates emerge victorious? Or will the bookies' favourites, Mamelodi Sundowns, taste success for a record eighth time? Stay glued to Sport24 to find out!

Latest blogs
 

Twitter Follow Sport24 on Twitter

Facebook "Like" Sport24's Facebook page

WIN Enter and win with Sport24!

BlackBerry Stay in the loop on your BlackBerry

RSS Feeds Sport news delivered really simply.

 
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 