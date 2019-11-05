Proteas to play India in opening T20 World Cup game

Cape Town - The Proteas will kick-start their T20 World Cup campaign against India in next year's limited overs tournament held in Australia.

Eight teams will compete from October 18-23 to progress to the Super-12s.

Sri Lanka, Papua New Guinea, Ireland and Oman are in Group A, while Bangladesh, Netherlands, Namibia and Scotland are in Group B. The top two countries in each group will advance to the Super 12s.

The Proteas, who are ranked fourth in T20 cricket, are in Group 2 in the Super 12s alongside India, England, Afghanistan and the pending two qualifiers.

South Africa will play their first game on October 24 against India in Perth, then they'll face England (October 30), Afghanistan (November 1) followed by the two qualifiers.

Proteas skipper Faf du Plessis has made it public that next year's T20 tournament will be his last before retiring from the game.

South Africa will be hoping to improve after this year's horrid World Cup campaign, which saw the side only registering three wins in their nine matches.

Proteas 2020 T20 World Cup fixtures:

October 24 - SA v India at Perth Stadium

October 30 - SA v England at Sydney Cricket Ground

November 1 - SA v Afghanistan at Adelaide Oval

November 5 - SA v Qualifier (A2) at Adelaide Oval



November 8 - SA v Qualifer (B1) at Sydney Cricket Ground



November 11 - Semi-final 1 at Sydney Cricket Ground



November 12 - Semi-final 2 at Adelaide Oval

November 15 - Final at Melbourne Cricket Ground

Compiled by Lynn Butler