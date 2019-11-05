NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SUPERBALIST  |   AUTOTRADER  |  
 
 
Proteas

Proteas to play India in opening T20 World Cup game

2019-11-05 20:18
Faf du Plessis
Faf du Plessis (Getty Images)
Related Links

Cape Town - The Proteas will kick-start their T20 World Cup campaign against India in next year's limited overs tournament held in Australia.

Eight teams will compete from October 18-23 to progress to the Super-12s.

Sri Lanka, Papua New Guinea, Ireland and Oman are in Group A, while Bangladesh, Netherlands, Namibia and Scotland are in Group B. The top two countries in each group will advance to the Super 12s.

The Proteas, who are ranked fourth in T20 cricket, are in Group 2 in the Super 12s alongside India, England, Afghanistan and the pending two qualifiers.

South Africa will play their first game on October 24 against India in Perth, then they'll face England (October 30), Afghanistan (November 1) followed by the two qualifiers.

READ | De Kock: T20 captaincy still 'Faf's baby'

Proteas skipper Faf du Plessis has made it public that next year's T20 tournament will be his last before retiring from the game.

South Africa will be hoping to improve after this year's horrid World Cup campaign, which saw the side only registering three wins in their nine matches.

Proteas 2020 T20 World Cup fixtures:

October 24 - SA v India at Perth Stadium

October 30 - SA v England at Sydney Cricket Ground

November 1 - SA v Afghanistan at Adelaide Oval

November 5 - SA v Qualifier (A2) at Adelaide Oval

November 8 - SA v Qualifer (B1) at Sydney Cricket Ground

November 11 - Semi-final 1 at Sydney Cricket Ground

November 12 - Semi-final 2 at Adelaide Oval

November 15 - Final at Melbourne Cricket Ground

Compiled by Lynn Butler

Read more on:    proteas  |  t20 world cup  |  cricket

 

Read News24’s Comments Policy

Most ReadEditor's Choice
Kolisi's heartfelt 'thank you' to coach Rassie 4 Springbok World Cup winners get Barbarians call-up The 14 best - and hilarious - memes following the Springboks' World Cup victory England coach Jones slams World Cup criticism 13 MORE of the craziest images from inside the Springboks' changing room
Kolisi's heartfelt 'thank you' to coach Rassie WATCH | Lions salute Springboks after World Cup win Springbok World Cup winning duo set for Ireland move Springboks' World Cup triumph over England: 5 talking points Why did other SA sporting codes ditch the Springbok?

Fixtures
Tuesday, 17 December 2019
South Africa XI v England XI, , Benoni 10:00
Friday, 20 December 2019
South Africa A v England XI, , Benoni 10:00
Thursday, 26 December 2019
South Africa v England, Centurion 10:00
Vote

Following the Proteas' dire tour of India, how will their 4-Test series against England pan out?

Latest Multimedia

WATCH | 'The Ruck' Ep 14 - 'Rassie critical to Springbok turnaround'
 
 
Men
Women
Love 2 Meet
Sport24 on Twitter

Follow Sport24 news on Twitter

Facebook

Click to 'Like' Sport24 on Facebook

Featured

Absa Premiership

The 2018/19 Absa Premiership season is in full swing. Will Mamelodi Sundowns retain their title? Or can one of Kaizer Chiefs, Orlando Pirates, Wits, SuperSport United - or another team perhaps - snatch glory from the Brazilians? Be sure to visit Sport24 for all the latest news!

Latest blogs
 

Twitter Follow Sport24 on Twitter

Facebook "Like" Sport24's Facebook page

WIN Enter and win with Sport24!

BlackBerry Stay in the loop on your BlackBerry

RSS Feeds Sport news delivered really simply.

 
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 