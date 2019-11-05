NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SUPERBALIST  |   AUTOTRADER  |  
 
 
Proteas

De Kock: T20 captaincy still 'Faf's baby'

2019-11-05 12:04
Quinton de Kock
Quinton de Kock (AFP)
Cape Town - Quinton de Kock says he is still expecting Faf du Plessis to lead the Proteas in T20 cricket until next year's World Cup in Australia.

The 2020 showpiece gets underway in October next year, but there has been no official confirmation that Du Plessis will be the man in charge for the tournament. 

More doubts were raised when Du Plessis missed the recently-completed T20I series in India in September, with De Kock stepping into the captaincy in his absence. 

Speaking to Cricinfo, De Kock said that he would be happy to fill the role again if and when the time came. 

"The way I see it is that I was just a replacement," he said.

"That's the way I took it. For now, it's still Faf's baby. But maybe if things change and they do want me to do it, then I will do it.

"For the moment, I am not looking too far ahead. I am just trying to look at how I can help out with the youngsters, with the new guys in the T20 team, and by myself, just getting better and getting ready for the T20 World Cup next year. But if that does come upon me, then I will try and grab it with both hands."

De Kock will also be captaining the Cape Town Blitz in this year's Mzansi Super League, which gets underway on November 8. 

Du Plessis, meanwhile, is still the captain of the Proteas Test side while his future as ODI skipper is also in doubt following a seventh-place finish at the 2019 World Cup. 

Fixtures
Tuesday, 17 December 2019
South Africa XI v England XI, , Benoni 10:00
Friday, 20 December 2019
South Africa A v England XI, , Benoni 10:00
Thursday, 26 December 2019
South Africa v England, Centurion 10:00
