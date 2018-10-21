NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SUPERBALIST  |   AUTOTRADER  |  
 
 
Proteas

Mumbai Indians confirm De Kock's transfer

2018-10-21 12:53
Quinton de Kock (Gallo Images)
Related Links

Cape Town - Proteas wicket-keeper batsman Quinton de Kock will represent Mumbai Indians in the 12th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL).

READ: BCCI to send recce team to SA for IPL inspection

De Kock was a part of the Royal Challengers Bangalore in the 2018 edition of the league and has also represented Delhi Daredevils previously.

In 34 matches, the South African has amassed 927 runs including one century in his limited IPL career.

De Kock was bought by Bangalore for $437 000 (R6.2 million) during the 2018 auction and the new move is an all-money deal without other players been traded.

The 25-year-old finished IPL 2018 with 201 runs in eight matches and took 7 catches and made 3 stumpings.

For his national side, De Kock has scored 852 runs in 34 T20Is so far including 43 dismissals as a keeper.

IPL franchises will be able to trade until seven days prior to the 2019 player auction.

De Kock will form part of the Protea squad that travel to Australia to play five one-day internationals and a sole T20, which gets under way on November 4 in Perth.

Read more on:    mumbai indians  |  proteas  |  quinton de kock  |  cricket
NEXT ON SPORT24X

Oz destroyer Abbas shoots to 3rd in ICC rankings

47 minutes ago

Follow Sport24 on Twitter, Facebook, Mobile and on Instagram

What To Read Next

 

Read News24’s Comments Policy

Live Video Streaming
Show full schedule
Video Highlights
Show more videos
Sport Talk
Breaking News
Most ReadEditor's Choice
WP dig deep to beat Blue Bulls in Newlands humdinger Sharks beat Golden Lions, book Currie Cup final spot Bok end of year squad to be named after Currie Cup final Bulls: Diddled by the Cape Doctor! 100 minutes later and WP set up repeat of last year's Currie Cup final
Etzebeth’s agent dismisses England talks as ‘gossip’ Wimbledon to introduce final set tie-breaks Court hears details of Lions coach’s alleged sexual assault S’bu Nkosi chats to Sport24 82 000 capacity Soweto derby sold out!

Fixtures
Sunday, 04 November 2018
Australia v South Africa, Perth Stadium 00:00
Friday, 09 November 2018
Australia v South Africa, Adelaide Oval 00:00
Sunday, 11 November 2018
Australia v South Africa, , Hobart 00:00
Previous Results

Date Match Result
Vote

The 12-month ban handed down to Steve Smith and David Warner and the 9-month sanction for Cameron Bancroft for their ball-tampering roles, is ...

Latest Multimedia

WATCH: What the national anthem means to the Springboks
 
 
Men
Women
Love 2 Meet
English Premiership flutter

Take Sport24's "expert" tips at your peril...

Facebook

Click to 'Like' Sport24 on Facebook

Featured

Absa Premiership

The 2018/19 Absa Premiership season is in full swing. Will Mamelodi Sundowns retain their title? Or can one of Kaizer Chiefs, Orlando Pirates, Wits, SuperSport United - or another team perhaps - snatch glory from the Brazilians? Be sure to visit Sport24 for all the latest news!

Latest blogs
 

Twitter Follow Sport24 on Twitter

Facebook "Like" Sport24's Facebook page

WIN Enter and win with Sport24!

BlackBerry Stay in the loop on your BlackBerry

RSS Feeds Sport news delivered really simply.

 
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 