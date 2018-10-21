Mumbai Indians confirm De Kock's transfer

Cape Town - Proteas wicket-keeper batsman Quinton de Kock will represent Mumbai Indians in the 12th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL).

De Kock was a part of the Royal Challengers Bangalore in the 2018 edition of the league and has also represented Delhi Daredevils previously.

In 34 matches, the South African has amassed 927 runs including one century in his limited IPL career.

De Kock was bought by Bangalore for $437 000 (R6.2 million) during the 2018 auction and the new move is an all-money deal without other players been traded.

The 25-year-old finished IPL 2018 with 201 runs in eight matches and took 7 catches and made 3 stumpings.

For his national side, De Kock has scored 852 runs in 34 T20Is so far including 43 dismissals as a keeper.

IPL franchises will be able to trade until seven days prior to the 2019 player auction.

De Kock will form part of the Protea squad that travel to Australia to play five one-day internationals and a sole T20, which gets under way on November 4 in Perth.