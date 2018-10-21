BCCI to send recce team to SA for IPL inspection

Cape Town - The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) will be sending a recce team to South Africa as they have identified SA as a possible venue for the Indian Premier League (IPL) next year.

The IPL is expected to be move due to the country's general elections, which is held in April-May.

South Africa hosted the T20 international showpiece in 2009, which saw the then-franchise Deccan Chargers reign supreme.

According to the Mumbai Mirror, a two-member team is expected to leave Mumbai in a day or two to explore the hypothetical situation of the league being moved there.

The recce is expected to last for about 10 days.

The publication further noted that the team of Hemang Amit and Navneet Kaur will travel to Johannesburg, Cape Town, Durban and Port Elizabeth to discuss the requirements for the 45-day tournament.

The final decision on the eventual destination for the 12th edition of the IPL will be made after the dates of the general elections are announced, however the BCCI wants to remain prepared.

The United Arab Emirates is also among the countries considered, as it co-hosted the 2014 IPL edition.

However, the Pakistan Super League tournament is scheduled from February 14 to March 17 and might clash with the start of the IPL.

Cricket South Africa CEO Thabang Moroe has stated before that they would jump at the opportunity to host the IPL in SA in 2019.

Meanwhile, South Africa's inaugural T20 tournament, the Mzansi Super League gets under way on November 16 as the Cape Town Blitz and Tshwane Spartans play in the opener at Newlands.