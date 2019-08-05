KP calls for Boucher to coach Proteas

Cape Town - Outspoken former England batsman Kevin Pietersen says Mark Boucher should be named as the new Proteas coach.

This follows Sunday's news that Cricket South Africa (CSA) opted not to renew Ottis Gibson's contract following a poor showing at this year's World Cup in England where South Africa finished seventh and were nowhere near making the semi-finals.

Gibson's backroom staff of Malibongwe Maketa (assistant coach), Dale Benkenstein (batting coach), Justin Ontong (fielding coach) and Claude Henderson (spin bowling coach) have all been let go too.

For the time being, the man in charge is Corrie van Zyl, who will serve as an acting Director of Cricket.

Van Zyl's first task will be to appoint a management team that will take the Proteas to India for three T20Is in September and three Tests in October on an interim basis.

And South African-born Pietersen has called on Van Zyl to make Boucher the coach.

Pietersen wrote on Twitter: "Cricket South Africa sack Otis Gibson & his whole backroom staff. There is only ONE man who can turn their cricket around - @markb46!



"He has trophies, he’s respected around the world & he’s an absolute beaut of a human!



"Do the right thing, Corrie Van Zyl!"

Boucher, a former Proteas wicketkeeper, has been head coach of local franchise the Titans since August 2016.

He has since led the Titans to five domestic titles - two One Day Cups, two T20 Challenge titles and one four-day Sunfoil Series trophy.

ALSO READ: Boucher equipped to coach Proteas, says Titans CEO