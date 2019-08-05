NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SUPERBALIST  |   AUTOTRADER  |  
 
 
Proteas

KP calls for Boucher to coach Proteas

2019-08-05 07:43
Mark Boucher (Gallo Images)
Related Links

Cape Town - Outspoken former England batsman Kevin Pietersen says Mark Boucher should be named as the new Proteas coach.

This follows Sunday's news that Cricket South Africa (CSA) opted not to renew Ottis Gibson's contract following a poor showing at this year's World Cup in England where South Africa finished seventh and were nowhere near making the semi-finals.

Gibson's backroom staff of Malibongwe Maketa (assistant coach), Dale Benkenstein (batting coach), Justin Ontong (fielding coach) and Claude Henderson (spin bowling coach) have all been let go too. 

For the time being, the man in charge is Corrie van Zyl, who will serve as an acting Director of Cricket.

Van Zyl's first task will be to appoint a management team that will take the Proteas to India for three T20Is in September and three Tests in October on an interim basis.

And South African-born Pietersen has called on Van Zyl to make Boucher the coach.

Pietersen wrote on Twitter: "Cricket South Africa sack Otis Gibson & his whole backroom staff. There is only ONE man who can turn their cricket around - @markb46!

"He has trophies, he’s respected around the world & he’s an absolute beaut of a human!

"Do the right thing, Corrie Van Zyl!"

Boucher, a former Proteas wicketkeeper, has been head coach of local franchise the Titans since August 2016.

He has since led the Titans to five domestic titles - two One Day Cups, two T20 Challenge titles and one four-day Sunfoil Series trophy.

ALSO READ: Boucher equipped to coach Proteas, says Titans CEO

Read more on:    csa  |  proteas  |  mark boucher  |  kevin pietersen  |  cricket

 

Read News24’s Comments Policy

Most ReadEditor's Choice
Warner empties pockets to win over ruthless Edgbaston crowd Ottis’s Proteas: Stunners who turned too sickly Gibson out as CSA restructures Proteas Proteas move on from Gibson, step into unknown WATCH | Tennis bad boy Nick Kyrgios delivers shoes to his opponent
From Kylemore to Springboks: Jantjies keeps feet on the ground Former Bok centre: Balance better with Steyn off bench Boks: Why beating Pumas isn’t only about trophy Bok scrumhalf Pienaar set for Cheetahs debut WATCH | This Herschel Jantjies video will give you goosebumps

Fixtures
Thursday, 26 December 2019
South Africa v England, Centurion 10:00
Friday, 03 January 2020
South Africa v England, , Cape Town 10:30
Thursday, 16 January 2020
South Africa v England, , Port Elizabeth 10:00
Previous Results

Date Match Result
Vote

Who will win this year's Cricket World Cup?

Latest Multimedia

WATCH: Nike releases emotional ad after Tiger's Masters win
 
 
Men
Women
Love 2 Meet
Facebook

Click to 'Like' Sport24 on Facebook

Sport24 on Twitter

Follow Sport24 news on Twitter

Featured

Absa Premiership

The 2018/19 Absa Premiership season is in full swing. Will Mamelodi Sundowns retain their title? Or can one of Kaizer Chiefs, Orlando Pirates, Wits, SuperSport United - or another team perhaps - snatch glory from the Brazilians? Be sure to visit Sport24 for all the latest news!

Latest blogs
 

Twitter Follow Sport24 on Twitter

Facebook "Like" Sport24's Facebook page

WIN Enter and win with Sport24!

BlackBerry Stay in the loop on your BlackBerry

RSS Feeds Sport news delivered really simply.

 
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 