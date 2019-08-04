Proteas move on from Gibson, step into unknown

Cape Town - Ottis Gibson's reign as Proteas coach has come to an end as South African cricket steps into a new era.

It was confirmed on Sunday that Cricket South Africa (CSA) had opted not to renew the 50-year-old's contract following a poor showing at this year's World Cup in England where South Africa finished 7th and were nowhere near making the semi-finals.

Gibson had said after the tournament that he wanted to stay on as coach until the T20 World Cup in Australia towards the end of next year, a notion that was backed by skipper Faf du Plessis, but CSA has now pulled the plug and will start fresh.

Gibson's backroom staff of Malibongwe Maketa (assistant coach), Dale Benkenstein (batting coach), Justin Ontong (fielding coach) and Claude Henderson (spin bowling coach) have all been let go too.

The man in charge, for the time being anyway, is Corrie van Zyl, who will serve as an acting Director of Cricket.

Van Zyl's first task will be to appoint a management team that will take the Proteas to India for three T20Is in September and three Tests in October on an interim basis.

The full-time Director of Cricket position will now be advertised, and then once that is filled the process of appointing a new head coach can begin.

It was also confirmed that team manager Dr. Mohammed Moosajee has stepped away from the set-up and that his post will also be advertised.

The cleanout continues in the form of the national selector, with Linda Zondi's term coming to an end.

Van Zyl and CSA CEO Thabang Moroe will appoint a selection panel for the Indian tour.

The uncertainty extends as far as the skipper, with CSA's statement on Sunday adding that Van Zyl and Moroe would appoint a captain for the tour.

Du Plessis hinted at the World Cup that he would have to consider his ODI future, but he is believed to be fully committed to his Test and T20I captaincy.

CSA will hold a press conference in Johannesburg on Tuesday and more clarity should emerge then, but Sunday's news confirm that the Proteas have wiped the slate clean following the disappointment of the World Cup.