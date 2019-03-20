Injured Ngidi to join Nortje on IPL sidelines

Cape Town - Proteas fast bowler Lungi Ngidi will join his team-mate Anrich Nortje on the sidelines as the duo will miss the upcoming Indian Premier League (IPL) due to injury.

Ngidi sustained a left side strain during the fifth One-Day International (ODI) against Sri Lanka, while Nortje has been ruled out due to a right shoulder injury.

Proteas team manager, Dr Mohammed Moosajee explained the injuries: "Lungi felt discomfort while bowling during the last ODI against Sri Lanka at Newlands and immediately stopped bowling.

"Further scans revealed a Grade II muscle strain which will need up to four weeks of rest followed by a rehab programme leading up to the World Cup."

Ngidi was retained by the Chennai Super Kings, while Nortje was set to make his debut in the star-studded tournament as he was bought by the Kolkata Knight Riders for around R400 000.

"Nortje sustained a right shoulder injury and will be sidelined for six weeks. Unfortunately this injury will rule him out of the upcoming IPL, but with the World Cup in sight, it is important for us to make sure all of the World Cup hopefuls will be fit for selection," ended Moosajee.



The 12th edition of the IPL gets underway on Saturday with the Super Kings taking on the Royal Challenges Bangalore (16:30 SA time).