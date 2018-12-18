Heinrich Klaasen set to join AB at Royal Challengers Bangalore

Cape Town - Proteas wicketkeeper-batsman Heinrich Klaasen has secured an IPL contract for 2019 after he was snapped up by the Royal Challengers Bangalore in the first round of the player auction on Tuesday.

Klaasen, who played for the Durban Heat in the recently concluded Mzansi Super League, will join fellow South African, AB de Villiers at RCB with the franchise paying just over R1 million for his services.

Former Proteas batsman Colin Ingram will return to the IPL after a lengthy absence after he was snapped up by the Delhi Capitals for close to R13 million.

Ingram took to Twitter to express his delight with his return to the IPL.

"What an exciting moment to go through the @IPL auction again. Awesome to be joining @DelhiCapitals and can't wait to be part of the buzz and excitement of cricket in India again. #IPL2019 #DontDieWondering"

Two other South Africans will taste IPL for the first time next year.

Hardus Viljoen, who played a Test for the Proteas against England in 2016 joins the Kings Punjab XI for R1.5 million, while Anrich Nortje who impressed for the Cape Town Blitz in the MSL joins the Kolkata Knight Riders for around R400 000.

Other South Africans were not so lucky in securing a contract for next year's tournament with Dale Steyn, Hashim Amla, Morne Morkel, Rilee Rossouw and Reeza Hendricks left unsold.