Gibson: Proteas moved on from ball-tampering saga

Cape Town - Ottis Gibson has insisted that the Proteas have long forgotten the ball-tampering saga that rocked the cricketing world earlier this year.

The Proteas head coach was speaking ahead of his side's only practice match on their Australian tour against the Prime Minister's XI in Canberra on Wednesday.



This will be first time the two teams go head-to-head after Steve Smith, David Warner and Cameron Bancroft were found guilty of tampering with the ball in the third Test at Newlands in March.

Warner and Smith each received one-year suspensions while Bancroft was banned for nine months.

"We've moved on a long time, we've had other cricket; we've been to Sri Lanka," Gibson told reporters on Tuesday.

"We've put this (scandal) behind us a long time ago. It happened how many months ago now and obviously it shouldn't of happened. When we look at the cricket that was played in that series after every game there was some sort of incident and the standard of cricket that got played never got mentioned.

"It's a disappointment that when cricket gets lost amongst all the other stuff, because at the end of the day that's why we are all here."

The first ODI against Australia gets under way in Perth on Sunday (05:20 SA time).

Proteas squad:

Faf du Plessis (Titans, captain), Farhaan Behardien (Titans), Quinton de Kock (Titans), Reeza Hendricks (Highveld Lions), Imran Tahir (Dolphins), Heinrich Klaasen (Titans), Aiden Markram (Titans), David Miller (Dolphins), Chris Morris (Titans), Lungisani Ngidi (Titans), Andile Phehlukwayo (Dolphins), Dwaine Pretorius (Highveld Lions), Kagiso Rabada (Highveld Lions), Tabraiz Shamsi (Titans), Dale Steyn (Titans)

Proteas tour to Australia:

October 31: Prime Minister's XI, Manuka Oval, Canberra (D/N)

November 4: 1st ODI, Perth (D/N)

November 9: 2nd ODI, Adelaide Oval (D/N)

November 11: 3rd ODI, Hobart (D/N)

November 14: T20 Tour match, Allan Border Field, Brisbane (Day)

November 17: T20 International, Gold Coast (Night)