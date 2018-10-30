NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SUPERBALIST  |   AUTOTRADER  |  
 
 
Proteas

Gibson: Proteas moved on from ball-tampering saga

2018-10-30 17:54
Ottis Gibson
Ottis Gibson (Gallo Images)
Related Links

Cape Town - Ottis Gibson has insisted that the Proteas have long forgotten the ball-tampering saga that rocked the cricketing world earlier this year.

The Proteas head coach was speaking ahead of his side's only practice match on their Australian tour against the Prime Minister's XI in Canberra on Wednesday.

READ: Proteas look to start Aussie tour on a high

This will be first time the two teams go head-to-head after Steve Smith, David Warner and Cameron Bancroft were found guilty of tampering with the ball in the third Test at Newlands in March.

Warner and Smith each received one-year suspensions while Bancroft was banned for nine months.

"We've moved on a long time, we've had other cricket; we've been to Sri Lanka," Gibson told reporters on Tuesday.

"We've put this (scandal) behind us a long time ago. It happened how many months ago now and obviously it shouldn't of happened. When we look at the cricket that was played in that series after every game there was some sort of incident and the standard of cricket that got played never got mentioned.

"It's a disappointment that when cricket gets lost amongst all the other stuff, because at the end of the day that's why we are all here."

The first ODI against Australia gets under way in Perth on Sunday (05:20 SA time).

Proteas squad:

Faf du Plessis (Titans, captain), Farhaan Behardien (Titans), Quinton de Kock (Titans), Reeza Hendricks (Highveld Lions), Imran Tahir (Dolphins), Heinrich Klaasen (Titans), Aiden Markram (Titans), David Miller (Dolphins), Chris Morris (Titans), Lungisani Ngidi (Titans), Andile Phehlukwayo (Dolphins), Dwaine Pretorius (Highveld Lions), Kagiso Rabada (Highveld Lions), Tabraiz Shamsi (Titans), Dale Steyn (Titans)

Proteas tour to Australia:

October 31: Prime Minister's XI, Manuka Oval, Canberra (D/N)

November 4: 1st ODI, Perth (D/N)

November 9:  2nd ODI, Adelaide Oval (D/N)

November 11: 3rd ODI, Hobart (D/N)

November 14: T20 Tour match, Allan Border Field, Brisbane (Day)

November 17: T20 International, Gold Coast (Night)

NEXT ON SPORT24X

Ahmed aiming to cement T20 dominance against NZ

2018-10-30 18:35

Follow Sport24 on Twitter, Facebook, Mobile and on Instagram

What To Read Next

 

Read News24’s Comments Policy

Live Video Streaming
Show full schedule
Video Highlights
Show more videos
Sport Talk
Breaking News
Most ReadEditor's Choice
Rassie on why he excluded the 'warthog' from Bok squad Rassie explains 'touchy' Mostert dilemma Boks brace for scrumhalf test at Twickenham Jake warns SA Rugby of mass player exodus Jake White backs calls for Rassie to coach Bulls
Soweto derby a rare full-house attraction in SA sport Jake warns SA Rugby of mass player exodus World's oldest Test cricketer reaches 107 not out Gibbs' famous '6 sixes' bat fetches R280 000 Rassie on why he excluded the 'warthog' from Bok squad

Fixtures
Sunday, 04 November 2018
Australia v South Africa, Perth Stadium 05:20
Friday, 09 November 2018
Australia v South Africa, Adelaide Oval 05:20
Sunday, 11 November 2018
Australia v South Africa, , Hobart 04:50
Previous Results

Date Match Result
Vote

The 12-month ban handed down to Steve Smith and David Warner and the 9-month sanction for Cameron Bancroft for their ball-tampering roles, is ...

Latest Multimedia

Woza Nazo episode 3: DJ Cleo talks Soweto derby
 
 
Men
Women
Love 2 Meet
Facebook

Click to 'Like' Sport24 on Facebook

Sport24 on Twitter

Follow Sport24 news on Twitter

Featured

Absa Premiership

The 2018/19 Absa Premiership season is in full swing. Will Mamelodi Sundowns retain their title? Or can one of Kaizer Chiefs, Orlando Pirates, Wits, SuperSport United - or another team perhaps - snatch glory from the Brazilians? Be sure to visit Sport24 for all the latest news!

Latest blogs
 

Twitter Follow Sport24 on Twitter

Facebook "Like" Sport24's Facebook page

WIN Enter and win with Sport24!

BlackBerry Stay in the loop on your BlackBerry

RSS Feeds Sport news delivered really simply.

 
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 