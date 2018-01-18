Cullinan lashes out at India's lack of preparation

Cape Town - Former South African batsman Daryll Cullinan lashed out at India's preparations after their second Test loss to the Proteas at SuperSport Park.

The Proteas clinched their three-Test series 2-0 with one match remaining and Cullinan wasn't too happy with Virat Kohli and his side's performance.



"Virat arrived and said, 'Preparation is no problem'. You're fooling yourself!" Cullinan said in a video on Cricinfo's website.



"You think you got the chance to prepare yourself? No ways. There are questions to be asked.

"I expected to be given that after the Test match in Cape Town, India will be back the next day at Newlands having a net session. I believe they took a day off. I think there was an optional training session," he said.



"He makes comments saying 'he has prepared' himself. I'm sorry Mr Kohli, you did not prepare well," added Cullinan, who played 70 Tests for South Africa.

After India's 135-run loss on Wednesday, Kohli was asked by a reporter if his side should've arrived in Pretoria earlier after the Newlands defeat to prepare for the Centurion Test.

"See, I don't believe in that. We had a result in three days in Cape Town and we had no complaints and we really enjoyed the pitch we played on because we had an equal chance of winning the game there," said Kohli.

"We were not good enough to do that, that's a different thing... We had opportunities in both the games, that's probably the smallest positive that we can think of at this moment.

"We need to sit down and ask ourselves whether we are giving enough every time that we go out on the field. We should be reflecting on all our decision-making and all the actions that we have made in this game and the previous game and act upon them."

The third Test gets under way on Wednesday, January 24 at the Wanderers.