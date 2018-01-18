NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SPREE MAN  |  
 
 
Proteas

Cullinan lashes out at India's lack of preparation

2018-01-18 15:27
Virat Kohli (Gallo Images)
Related Links

Cape Town - Former South African batsman Daryll Cullinan lashed out at India's preparations after their second Test loss to the Proteas at SuperSport Park.

The Proteas clinched their three-Test series 2-0 with one match remaining and Cullinan wasn't too happy with Virat Kohli and his side's performance.

"Virat arrived and said, 'Preparation is no problem'. You're fooling yourself!" Cullinan said in a video on Cricinfo's website.

"You think you got the chance to prepare yourself? No ways. There are questions to be asked.

"I expected to be given that after the Test match in Cape Town, India will be back the next day at Newlands having a net session. I believe they took a day off. I think there was an optional training session," he said.

"He makes comments saying 'he has prepared' himself. I'm sorry Mr Kohli, you did not prepare well," added Cullinan, who played 70 Tests for South Africa.

READ: Faf: India rely far too heavily on Virat

After India's 135-run loss on Wednesday, Kohli was asked by a reporter if his side should've arrived in Pretoria earlier after the Newlands defeat to prepare for the Centurion Test.

"See, I don't believe in that. We had a result in three days in Cape Town and we had no complaints and we really enjoyed the pitch we played on because we had an equal chance of winning the game there," said Kohli.

READ: Kohli questions India's commitment

"We were not good enough to do that, that's a different thing... We had opportunities in both the games, that's probably the smallest positive that we can think of at this moment.

"We need to sit down and ask ourselves whether we are giving enough every time that we go out on the field. We should be reflecting on all our decision-making and all the actions that we have made in this game and the previous game and act upon them."

The third Test gets under way on Wednesday, January 24 at the Wanderers.

Read more on:    india  |  proteas  |  virat kohli  |  daryll cullinan  |  cricket
NEXT ON SPORT24X

GALLERY: Flashback to Lungi Ngidi's Hilton College days

2018-01-18 15:27

Follow Sport24 on Twitter, Facebook, Mobile and on Instagram

What To Read Next

 

Read News24’s Comments Policy

Live Video Streaming
Show full schedule
Video Highlights
Show more videos
Sport Talk
Breaking News
Most ReadEditor's Choice
Kohli clashes with Centurion journalists Ngidi's emotional message to mentor Rabada no longer No 1 bowler in the world GALLERY: Flashback to Lungi Ngidi's Hilton College days Elgar's 'feisty' niggle with Indian skipper Kohli
Steinhoff split as sponsors of Maties Tennys the winner as Wawrinka dumped Down Under SA's Erasmus scoops top umpire award Eddie Jones still in line to lead Lions to SA Cheetahs sign 2.09m beanpole from Lions

Fixtures
Wednesday, 24 January 2018
South Africa v India, Johannesburg 10:00
Thursday, 01 February 2018
South Africa v India, Durban 13:00
Sunday, 04 February 2018
South Africa v India, Centurion 10:00
Previous Results

Date Match Result
Vote

India may be ranked No 1 in the ICC Test rankings, but after their series defeat to the Proteas, do they really deserve the mantle as world's best?

Latest Multimedia

Bizarre soccer match: 3 Japanese pros v 100 kids
 
 
Men
Women
Love 2 Meet
Facebook

Click to 'Like' Sport24 on Facebook

Sport24 on Twitter

Follow Sport24 news on Twitter

Featured

Absa Premiership action hots up!

The 2017/18 Absa Premiership season is under way. Can Bidvest Wits defend their title? Will Soweto giants Kaizer Chiefs or Orlando Pirates emerge victorious? Or will the bookies' favourites, Mamelodi Sundowns, taste success for a record eighth time? Stay glued to Sport24 to find out!

Latest blogs
 

Twitter Follow Sport24 on Twitter

Facebook "Like" Sport24's Facebook page

WIN Enter and win with Sport24!

BlackBerry Stay in the loop on your BlackBerry

RSS Feeds Sport news delivered really simply.

 
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 