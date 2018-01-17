NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SPREE MAN  |  
 
 
Proteas

Kohli questions India's commitment

2018-01-17 17:58
Virat Kohli (Gallo)
Lloyd Burnard - Centurion

Centurion - Say what you will about Virat Kohli, but the Indian skipper was making no excuses for his side's defeat in the second Test against the Proteas at Centurion. 

India lost by 135 runs to go 2-0 down in the series with only the Wanderers Test to come.

It means that India have still never won a Test series in South Africa in eight attempts, while they have now also missed out on a chance to become the first side in the history of the game to win 10 Test series in a row.

The visitors had serious opportunities in both the first and second Tests, but the Proteas have just been that much better in all departments. 

While the wicket at Centurion did little for either side's seam bowling attack, Kohli stayed true to his word and would not blame conditions for his side's poor showing.

Instead, he questioned the levels of commitment that his players showed. 

"We have not come here to play the way we have done," Kohli said at a heated press conference after the match that saw him clash with two journalists who had pushed him on team selection.

"We need to be hard on ourselves. We need to ask ourselves if we are giving 120% for the team every time we bowl a ball or play a ball or field a ball.

"That is something individuals need to reflect on themselves, but as a team we are definitely going to lay out these things in the open.

"We will ask the guys to be honest about what they were feeling at particular stages in the game. Unless you speak about it and lay it out in front of everyone, there is very little chance of improving."

The skipper acknowledged that his side had simply been second best over two Test matches.

"In Test cricket, it doesn’t matter where you are playing," he said.

"Teams have also beaten us at home at times, but these conditions (Centurion) are something that we are used to playing at and we should have certainly done better than what have.

"Having said that it’s about which team plays collectively better and as I mentioned quite a few times already, South Africa collectively were a much better team than us regardless of the pitches we played on.

"Their bowlers put relentless pressure on us as a batting unit, and their batsmen as well, after losing a few wickets, they would string in a partnership. They showed more character than us."

Proteas fined for slow over-rate in Centurion

