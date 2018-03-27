Australia send SOS to Renshaw for Wanderers Test

Cape Town - The embattled Australian cricket team have made their first call for reinforcements ahead of the fourth and final Test against the Proteas at the Wanderers.

With skipper Steve Smith banned from the decider and widespread reports that opener David Warner will join him on the sidelines, the selectors have called up Matt Renshaw, who will fly to South Africa on Tuesday night to join the squad reeling under the backlash of the ball-tampering scandal that rocked the third Test at Newlands last weekend.



Left-hander Renshaw, who will turn 22 on Wednesday, has played 10 Tests for Australia with an average of 36.64 and a highest score of 184.

Australia are expected to call up further players once Cricket Australia (CA) has finalised their inquiry into the scandal that rocked the cricketing world.

The Proteas take a 2-1 series lead into Johannesburg, with the final showdown set to start on Friday, March 30.

