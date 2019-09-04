'Big Vern' returns home for MSL 2019

Cape
Town - The 2019 edition of the Mzansi
Super League will see Proteas allrounder Vernon Philander return
to Newlands with the Cape
Town Blitz.
The 34-year-old turned out for
the Durban Heat in the inaugural 2018 edition of the tournament, but he
was snapped up as Round 10 pick for R150 000 in
what was surely one of the bargain deals of Tuesday's tournament draft in
Soweto.
It means that Philander will be
reunited with Cape Cobras coach Ashwell Prince, while he will also strut his
stuff in front of what he considers to be the best cricketing crowd in South
Africa.
"Cape Town probably has the
best crowds ... that's what we live for as sportsman, is the excitement and the
fact that we have to go out there to entertain," he said on Tuesday after
learning his fate at the draft.
"Being a local player in
Cape Town, there is a lot of expectation. The Cape Town crowd is probably one
of the hardest to please, but I think you can also use it to your
advantage."
"Hopefully we can get off to
a good start and bring the trophy home this time."
The Blitz will be captained by
Proteas star Quinton de Kock, who will also be captaining South Africa in three
T20Is in India this month.
"Myself and Quinny are good
mates so I'm looking forward to lending him all of the support I can and
hopefully see him do well from a leadership point of view. We're there to back
him up," he said.
"I'm just grateful for the
opportunity to be back home and playing in front of my home crowd. I'm really
looking forward to it."
Philander, meanwhile, has been
included in the Proteas squad for three Tests in India in October.
- Compiled by Lloyd Burnard