Mzansi Super League

'Big Vern' returns home for MSL 2019

2019-09-04 08:38
Vernon Philander (Gallo)
Cape Town - The 2019 edition of the Mzansi Super League will see Proteas allrounder Vernon Philander return to Newlands with the Cape Town Blitz

The 34-year-old turned out for the Durban Heat in the inaugural 2018 edition of the tournament, but he was snapped up as Round 10 pick for R150 000 in what was surely one of the bargain deals of Tuesday's tournament draft in Soweto. 

It means that Philander will be reunited with Cape Cobras coach Ashwell Prince, while he will also strut his stuff in front of what he considers to be the best cricketing crowd in South Africa. 

"Cape Town probably has the best crowds ... that's what we live for as sportsman, is the excitement and the fact that we have to go out there to entertain," he said on Tuesday after learning his fate at the draft. 

"Being a local player in Cape Town, there is a lot of expectation. The Cape Town crowd is probably one of the hardest to please, but I think you can also use it to your advantage."

"Hopefully we can get off to a good start and bring the trophy home this time."

The Blitz will be captained by Proteas star Quinton de Kock, who will also be captaining South Africa in three T20Is in India this month. 

"Myself and Quinny are good mates so I'm looking forward to lending him all of the support I can and hopefully see him do well from a leadership point of view. We're there to back him up," he said.

"I'm just grateful for the opportunity to be back home and playing in front of my home crowd. I'm really looking forward to it."

Philander, meanwhile, has been included in the Proteas squad for three Tests in India in October. 

- Compiled by Lloyd Burnard 

 

