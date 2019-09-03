Amla withdraws from Mzansi Super League draft, big names sidelined

Cape Town - The draw for the 2019 Mzansi Super League (MSL) took place at the Walter Sisulu Square in Soweto on Tuesday, will all six franchises getting close to completing their 16-man squads for the second edition of the competition.

Each franchise has now picked 15 of their 16 players for the season, with their final 'wildcard' picks to be made at a later stage.

The absence of big-name overseas players was noticeable, highlighting the challenge ahead as the product looks to become one of the most lucrative destinations on the global T20 circuit.

That was perhaps highlighted by the fact that one of the Round 1 picks, where the players earned a R1 million contract, was England's Liam Livingstone, who was snapped up by the Cape Town Blitz.

Livingstone has just two T20Is to his name for England and few South African cricket lovers will be familiar with him.

The biggest surprise of the day, however, was that Proteas legend Hashim Amla went unsold after withdrawing from the draft on Tuesday morning.

The 36-year-old announced his retirement from international cricket following the completion of the 2019 World Cup.

Elsewhere, there was not much to distinguish this year's pool of players compared to what we saw last year.

The good news is that the current crop of Proteas are all included, with some retired players like Morne Morkel, JP Duminy and Kyle Abbott also committed to playing.

Mark Boucher's Tshwane Spartans made some particularly interesting selections, with 34-year-old former Protea and current Netherlands allrounder Roelof van der Merwe included while 17-year-old Afghanistani mystery spinner Waqar Salamkheil was another surprise pick.

International players Liam Plunkett, Dawid Malan, Mohammad Amir and Imad wasim, meanwhile, went unpicked with their base prices too high.

Other big-name South African players who were not picked include Robbie Frylinck, Andrew Birch, Rory Kleinveldt, Dane Paterson, Dane Piedt, Senuran Muthusamy, Ghihan Cloete, Kyle Verreyne and Christiaan Jonker.

Full squads:

Cape Town Blitz

SA marquee player (R1.2 million) - Quinton de Kock

International marquee (R1.2 million) - Wahab Riaz (Pakistan)

Round 1 (R 1 million) - Liam Livingstone (England)

Round 2 (R900 000) - Dale Steyn

Round 3 (R750 000) - Sisanda Magala

Round 4 (R650 000) - Anrich Nortje

Round 5 (R550 000) - Asif Ali (Pakistan)

Round 6 (R350 000) - Mohammad Nawaz (Pakistan)

Round 7 (R250 000) - Janneman Malan

Round 8 (R200 000) - George Linde

Round 9 (R180 000) - David Bedingham

Round 10 (R150 000) - Vernon Philander

Round 11 (R120 000) - Marques Ackerman

Round 12 (R100 000) - Gregory Mahlokoana

Round 13 (R75 000) - Aviwe Mgijima

Round 14 (R50 000) - WILDCARD

Durban Heat

SA marquee player (R1.2 million) - Andile Phehlukwayo

International marquee (R1.2 million) - Alex Hales (England)

Round 1 (R 1 million) - David Miller

Round 2 (R900 000) - Dane Vilas

Round 3 (R750 000) - Ravi Bopara (England)

Round 4 (R650 000) - Keshav Maharaj

Round 5 (R550 000) - Kyle Abbott

Round 6 (R350 000) - Khaya Zondo

Round 7 (R250 000) - Marco Jansen

Round 8 (R200 000) - Daryn Dupavillon

Round 9 (R180 000) - Sarel Erwee

Round 10 (R150 000) - Malusi Siboto

Round 11 (R120 000) - Prenelan Subrayen

Round 12 (R100 000) - Wihan Lubbe

Round 13 (R75 000) - Shaun von Berg

Round 14 (R50 000) - WILDCARD

Jozi Stars

SA marquee player (R1.2 million) - Kagiso Rabada

International marquee (R1.2 million) - Chris Gayle

Round 1 (R 1 million) - Rassie van der Dussen

Round 2 (R900 000) - Reeza Hendricks

Round 3 (R750 000) - Dan Christian (Australia)

Round 4 (R650 000) - Temba Bavuma

Round 5 (R550 000) - Duanne Olivier

Round 6 (R350 000) - Simon Harmer

Round 7 (R250 000) - Ryan Rickleton

Round 8 (R200 000) - Aaron Phangiso

Round 9 (R180 000) - Lizaad Williams

Round 10 (R150 000) - Sinethemba Qeshile

Round 11 (R120 000) - Nono Pongolo

Round 12 (R100 000) - Eathan Bosch

Round 13 (R75 000) - Delano Potgieter

Round 14 (R50 000) - WILDCARD

Nelson Mandela Bay Giants

SA marquee player (R1.2 million) - Imran Tahir

International marquee (R1.2 million) - Jason Roy (England)

Round 1 (R 1 million) - Chris Morris

Round 2 (R900 000) - JJ Smuts

Round 3 (R750 000) - Junior Dala

Round 4 (R650 000) - Farhaan Behardien

Round 5 (R550 000) - Beuran Hendricks

Round 6 (R350 000) - Matthew Breetzke

Round 7 (R250 000) - Onke Nyaku

Round 8 (R200 000) - Ben Dunk (Australia)

Round 9 (R180 000) - Heino Kuhn

Round 10 (R150 000) - Marco Marais

Round 11 (R120 000) - Grant Thomson

Round 12 (R100 000) - Akona Mnyaka

Round 13 (R75 000) - Nandre Burger

Round 14 (R50 000) - WILDCARD

Paarl Rocks

SA marquee player (R1.2 million) - Faf du Plessis

International marquee (R1.2 million) - Isuru Udana (Sri Lanka)

Round 1 (R 1 million) - JP Duminy

Round 2 (R900 000) - Tabraiz Shamsi

Round 3 (R750 000) - Hardus Viljoen

Round 4 (R650 000) - Aiden Markram

Round 5 (R550 000) - Bjorn Fortuin

Round 6 (R350 000) - James Vince (England)

Round 7 (R250 000) - Dwaine Pretorius

Round 8 (R200 000) - Cameron Delport

Round 9 (R180 000) - Sibs Makhanya

Round 10 (R150 000) - Henry Davids

Round 11 (R120 000) - Mangaliso Mosehle

Round 12 (R100 000) - Ferisco Adams

Round 13 (R75 000) - Kerwin Mungroo

Round 14 (R50 000) - WILDCARD

Tshwane Spartans

SA marquee player (R1.2 million) - AB de Villiers

International marquee (R1.2 million) - Tom Curran (England)

Round 1 (R 1 million) - Morne Morkel

Round 2 (R900 000) - Lungi Ngidi

Round 3 (R750 000) - Heinrich Klaasen

Round 4 (R650 000) - Theunis de Bruyn

Round 5 (R550 000) - Roelof van der Merwe

Round 6 (R350 000) - Lutho Sipamla

Round 7 (R250 000) - Pite van Biljon

Round 8 (R200 000) - Tony de Zorzi

Round 9 (R180 000) - Waqar Salamkheil (Afghanistan)

Round 10 (R150 000) - Dean Elgar

Round 11 (R120 000) - Wiaan Mulder

Round 12 (R100 000) - Vaughn van Jaarsveld

Round 13 (R75 000) - Corbin Bosch

Round 14 (R50 000) - WILDCARD