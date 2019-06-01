London - He was always unlikely to play, but Dale Steyn has now been officially ruled out of Sunday's Cricket World Cup clash between the Proteas and Bangladesh at The Oval.

That was the news out of the Proteas camp on Saturday.

The 35-year-old continues to recover from the shoulder injury he picked up while on IPL duty with the Royal Challengers Bangalore.

It means that Kagiso Rabada and Lungi Ngidi will continue to operate as the two specialist fast bowlers in the side, while Andile Phehlukwayo and one of all-rounders - Dwaine Pretorius or Chris Morris - will be included too.

Proteas management have identified the Wednesday, June 5 clash against India at the Rose Bowl in Southampton as a possible date for Steyn's return.

Hashim Amla, meanwhile, is also a major injury doubt after he missed training on Saturday and spent the day at the team hotel.

Amla is recovering from a suspected concussion after taking a sickening blow to the head from a venomous Jofra Archer bouncer in Thursday's World Cup opener.

Play on Sunday starts at 11:30 (SA time).