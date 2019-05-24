Cape Town - The Proteas gave their 2019 Cricket World Cup title chances a boost with victory in their opening warm-up match against Sri Lanka in Cardiff on Friday.

SCORECARD: Proteas v Sri Lanka

After winning the toss, Sri Lanka opted to bowl.

The Proteas amassed 338/7 in their allotted 50 overs, after which they dismissed their opponents for 251 midway through the 43rd over, giving them victory by 87 runs.

The Proteas will play the West Indies in their second and final warm-up match on Sunday (11:30 SA time), before tackling World Cup hosts England in the tournament opener on Thursday, May 30 at The Oval (11:30 SA time).