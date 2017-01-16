Penalty! Read Now ...

Cape Town - The internet is a tangled 'web' and stories can pass you by in seconds. Here are 10 soccer articles you may have missed over the weekend.

1. Golden Arrows coach Clinton Larsen says that the club have entered into negotiations with Orlando Pirates, with the view of loaning a number of their players.

2. Kaizer Chiefs defender Lorenzo Gordinho is reportedly impressing while on trial with Aalborg in Denmark.

3. The father of Mamelodi Sundowns winger Keagan Dolly has criticised the club for the manner in which they have handled his son's buyout clause.

4. Mauricio Pochettino believes his Tottenham Hotspur side have demonstrated they are now capable of sustaining a EPL challenge.

5. Antonio Conte insisted he will keep any problems in the Chelsea camp 'in-house' after dismissing claims of a row with star striker Diego Costa.

6. Liverpool's Daniel Sturridge insists he has "pushed himself to the limit" this season despite featuring sparingly, and is adamant he is the best striker at the club.

7. Zlatan Ibrahimovic scored an 84th-minute header as Manchester United prevented Liverpool from recapturing second place in the English Premiership.

8. Arsene Wenger lavished praise on Alexis Sanchez after Arsenal brushed aside Swansea at the Liberty Stadium.

9. Pep Guardiola refused to blame his humiliated Manchester City stars after they crashed to a dismal defeat against Everton.

10. Riyad Mahrez scored twice but Algeria had to settle for a draw with rank outsiders Zimbabwe in an AFCON encounter in Franceville.

