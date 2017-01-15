NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SPREE MAN  |  
 
 
International

Mahrez scores twice but Algeria held by Zim

2017-01-15 20:10
Riyad Mahrez (Getty Images)
Franceville - Riyad Mahrez scored twice but Algeria had to settle for a 2-2 draw with rank outsiders Zimbabwe as their Africa Cup of Nations campaign got off to a slow start in Franceville on Sunday.

Newly-crowned African player of the year Mahrez gave Algeria an early lead in the Group B match but Kudakwashe Mahachi quickly equalised and a penalty before the half-hour mark scored by Nyasha Mushekwi had the Warriors in front.

In an action-filled encounter Zimbabwe -- whose build-up to the finals was overshadowed by a row over bonuses -- were just eight minutes away from claiming a famous victory before Mahrez struck again to secure a share of the spoils.

