Wits edge out Pirates to extend lead

Cape Town - Cuthbert
Malajila's goal helped Bidvest Wits beat Orlando Pirates 1-0 in an Absa
Premiership match at the Bidvest Stadium in Johannesburg on
Thursday night.
The hard-fought victory took the Students to the top of the league table, while the Buccaneers stay eighth on the standings.
Bucs
threatened first when Abbubaker Mobara surged forward and he unleashed a
shot which was saved by Wits goalkeeper Josephs in the ninth minute.
Josephs was also called into action 13 minutes later and
he punched away Mpho Makola's free-kick as the visitors continued to search for the opening goal.
The
Clever Boys also launched a few attacks, but they were struggling to
penetrate the Bucs defence which was marshalled by Happy Jele.
Former
Pirates goalkeeper Josephs denied Makola again from a free-kick in the
40th minute - ensuring that the first-half ended goalless.
The
deadlock was finally broken 11 minutes into the second-half and it was
super-sub Cuthbert Malajila, who gave the home side the lead.
The
Zimbabwe international scored with a composed finish - beating Pirates
goalkeeper Siyabonga Mpontshane to make it 1-0 to Wits.
Pirates
created a few chances as they looked to restore parity, but they could
not beat Josephs, who brilliantly denied Thabo Rakhale in the 62nd
minute.
Wits
also had chances in the late stages of the match which they missed.
However, they did hold onto their slender lead and ultimately, they
emerged 1-0 winners on the night.
Wits 1 (Malajila 56')
Pirates 0
Teams:
Wits: Josephs,
Hlatshwayo, Khumalo, Frosler, Hlanti, Motshwari, Ntshangase, Monare,
Myeni (Malajila 46'), Mahlambi (Pelembe 74'), Mhango (Pule 87').
Pirates: Mpotshane,
Gcaba (Ndoro 70'), Jele, Matlaba, Phungwayo, Sarr, Mobara, Manyisa,
Rakhale (Wome 77'), Makola (Qalinge 70'), Gabuza.