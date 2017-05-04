LIVE: Bidvest Wits 0-0 Orlando Pirates

Get the Sport24 daily newsletter delivered to your Inbox!
Get Sport24 on your mobile
HALF-TIME: Bidvest Wits 0-0 Orlando Pirates.
It ends goalless in the first half but there's been no lack of trying as both teams have played with attacking intent.
19' Myeni wastes an excellent chance after being played in through on goal but takes a disappointing first touch.
Sarr is really having a tough start to the game after giving the ball away in a dangerous area.
.@Orlando_Pirates XI: Mpotshane, Gcaba, Jele, Matlaba, Phungwayo, Sarr, Mobara, Manyisa, Rakhale, Makola, Gabuza #AbsaPrem #BIDvOP— Bidvest Wits (@BidvestWits) May 4, 2017
.@Orlando_Pirates XI: Mpotshane, Gcaba, Jele, Matlaba, Phungwayo, Sarr, Mobara, Manyisa, Rakhale, Makola, Gabuza #AbsaPrem #BIDvOP
TEAM NEWS: Josephs, Hlatshwayo, Khumalo, Monare, Hlanti, Mhango, Myeni, Mahlambi, Motshwari, Frosler, Ntshangase #AbsaPrem #BIDvOP pic.twitter.com/AApFuXiLWx— Bidvest Wits (@BidvestWits) May 4, 2017
TEAM NEWS: Josephs, Hlatshwayo, Khumalo, Monare, Hlanti, Mhango, Myeni, Mahlambi, Motshwari, Frosler, Ntshangase #AbsaPrem #BIDvOP pic.twitter.com/AApFuXiLWx
The Clever Boys look to make use of their home ground advantage when they take on @Orlando_Pirates at 19:30 tonight. #AzisheKe pic.twitter.com/fd5AXjMKEZ— Bidvest Wits (@BidvestWits) May 4, 2017
The Clever Boys look to make use of their home ground advantage when they take on @Orlando_Pirates at 19:30 tonight. #AzisheKe pic.twitter.com/fd5AXjMKEZ
GAME DAY! Tonight, at the Bidvest Stadium, the Bucs will take on Bidvest Wits at 19H30 in the #AbsaPrem pic.twitter.com/veoKWLmtQ2— Orlando Pirates FC (@Orlando_Pirates) May 4, 2017
GAME DAY! Tonight, at the Bidvest Stadium, the Bucs will take on Bidvest Wits at 19H30 in the #AbsaPrem pic.twitter.com/veoKWLmtQ2
The ref blows to end the first period.
Free kick awarded for a foul by Thabang Monare on Patrick Phungwayo. Free kick taken by Patrick Phungwayo.
Foul by Gabadinho Mhango on Mpho Makola, free kick awarded. Free kick taken by Ayanda Gcaba.
Happy Jele fouled by Reeve Frosler, the ref awards a free kick. Ayanda Gcaba takes the free kick.
Corner taken by Sifiso Myeni from the left by-line.
Issa Sarr fouled by Thulani Hlatshwayo, the ref awards a free kick. Oupa Manyisa takes the free kick.
Mpho Makola takes a shot.
Free kick awarded for a foul by Ben Motshwari on Oupa Manyisa. Free kick taken by Thabo Rakhale.
Corner taken by Sifiso Myeni. Header by Bongani Khumalo misses to the right of the target.
Unfair challenge on Mpho Makola by Reeve Frosler results in a free kick. Mpho Makola crosses the ball in from the free kick. Moeneeb Josephs punches the ball.
Abbubaker Mobara concedes a free kick for a foul on Reeve Frosler. Moeneeb Josephs takes the free kick.
Sifiso Myeni delivers the ball. Siyabonga Mpontshane safely holds on.
Abbubaker Mobara challenges Sifiso Myeni unfairly and gives away a free kick. Bongani Khumalo restarts play with the free kick.
Corner taken by Sifiso Myeni from the left by-line. Clearance made by Thabo Matlaba.
Gabadinho Mhango is caught offside. Siyabonga Mpontshane takes the free kick.
Sifiso Myeni takes a shot. Siyabonga Mpontshane safely holds on.
Corner taken by Sifiso Myeni from the left by-line. Siyabonga Mpontshane gets a fist to the ball to punch .
Corner from the left by-line taken by Sifiso Myeni.
The match begins.
Jump totop
Read News24’s Comments Policy