LIVE
Bidvest Wits
0 - 0
Orlando Pirates
2017/05/04 | 19:30 |  South African PSL | Bidvest Stadium, Johannesburg |  Half Time
PSL

LIVE: Bidvest Wits 0-0 Orlando Pirates

2017-05-04 19:01
Baden Gillion - Sport24
Post a comment
Last Updated at 20:31
20:18

HALF-TIME: Bidvest Wits 0-0 Orlando Pirates.

It ends goalless in the first half but there's been no lack of trying as both teams have played with attacking intent.
20:16
45' The fourth official signals one additional minute of stoppage time will be played.
20:14
43' Pirates are enjoying a bit more of the possession now and are starting to play their distinct short-passing game.
20:13
41' Pirates playing their unique fluid style of football where the midfield of Manyisa, Makola and Rakhale are interchanging with Matlaba his usual attacking self.
20:10
39' From the resulting free-kick Makola hits a low shot through the wall that Josephs hangs on to.
20:10
38' Thulani Hlatshwayo then immediately concedes a free-kick in a dangerous area just outside the box for a dangerous lunge.
20:09
37' Motshwari gets a talking to from referee Victor Gomes for holding onto Rakhale after the Pirates attacker pulled off a neat turn.
20:07
35' Rakhale puts in a dangerous cross that the Wits defence fail to deal with at first. The Clever Boys clear the ball and start an attack that Happy Jele does well to deal with.
20:04
33' Excellent splitting pass by Motshwari to find Hlanti but the Wits defender hits a woeful cross directly behind for a goal kick.
20:03
30' Monare does well to create a yard of space on Matlaba with a burst of pace down the right flank but the Pirates goalkeeper does well to gather.
20:00
29' Monare does well to find a yard on Matlaba down the right and fires in a cross that Mpontshane does well to gather.
19:58
27' Wits are looking to press Pirates high up the pitch and force the Buccaneers into making a mistake.
19:56
25' Word has just come through that Mamelodi Sundowns have been held against Platinum Stars. Can Wits take advantage.
19:55
23' Gavin Hunt giving his side instructions to be a bit more compact as they've looked easy to expose defensively.
19:51

19' Myeni wastes an excellent chance after being played in through on goal but takes a disappointing first touch.

Sarr is really having a tough start to the game after giving the ball away in a dangerous area.
19:49
17' Wow! an awesome bit of skill by Myeni who makes Mobara show him his number before pulling off a cheeky shibobo! Mobara understandably kicks out at Myeni.
19:46
15' Mahango does well down the left and breaks to the byline but Matlaba does well to recover and concedes a corner kick.
19:44
12' Mahango is caught offside as he goes a bit too early in trying to get on the end of a ball over the top by Bongani Khumalo.
19:41
9' Abubakar Mubara tests Moeneeb Josephs with the first attempt at goal but the Wits stopper does well to get low and parry the ball away.
19:40
8' Thamsanqa Gabuza is caught offside after failing to track back quickly enough.
19:38
7' Both teams are playing an expansive style of football with Wits moving away from their direct football and are looking to knock it around.
19:37
5' Pirates allow the resulting corner to bounce in the area and Sarr again concedes a corner.
19:36
4' Issa Sarr miscues an attempted clearance from a low cross and concedes a corner kick.
19:36
3' Phakamani Mahlambi goes down in the Pirates box but referee Victor Gomes waves play on.
19:31
1' Makola with the first attack down the left but Wits comfortably deal with his low cross.
19:30
1' We're underway in this Absa Premiership clash between Wits and Pirates.
09:23
***KICK-OFF IS AT 19:30.***
09:22
Wits have won their last four successive league matches against Pirates.
09:22
When the teams met earlier this season, the Clever Boys claimed a 2-1 away win in Soweto.
09:22
Wits have won nine of their 31 home league matches against Pirates, suffering 11 defeats in the process.
09:22
The Buccaneers have 25 wins compared to 16 for the Clever Boys, while 21 matches have been drawn.
09:21
In head-to-head stats, Pirates and Wits have met in 62 league matches since 1985.
09:21
The Buccaneers are placed eighth on the Absa Premiership log with 31 points from 25 matches.
09:21
The Soweto giants have claimed 12 points from as many away matches this season.
09:21
Pirates have gone four matches unbeaten in the league after winning 2-1 at home to Chippa United on April 29.
09:21
The Clever Boys are placed first on the Absa Premiership log with 51 points from 25 matches.
09:20
The Johannesburg side has claimed 28 points from 12 home matches this season.
09:20
Wits recorded a second successive league win when they defeated title rivals Mamelodi Sundowns 1-0 at home on May 1.
09:20
Bidvest Wits will look to defend their place at the top of the Absa Premiership when they host Orlando Pirates at Bidvest Stadium.
 
Bidvest Wits Orlando Pirates
  • 0 Goals 0
  • 0 Yellow Cards 0
  • 0 Red Cards 0
Team Line-ups
  • Thulani Hlatshwayo
  • Bongani Khumalo
  • Thabang Monare
  • S'fiso Hlanti
  • Moeneeb Josephs
  • Gabadinho Mhango
  • Sifiso Myeni
  • Phakamani Mahlambi
  • Ben Motshwari
  • Reeve Frosler
  • Phumlani Ntshangase
  • 3
  • 4
  • 8
  • 13
  • 16
  • 17
  • 23
  • 27
  • 30
  • 33
  • 41
  • 2
  • 4
  • 5
  • 8
  • 18
  • 20
  • 21
  • 25
  • 31
  • 40
  • 45
  • Ayanda Gcaba
  • Happy Jele
  • Mpho Makola
  • Thabo Matlaba
  • Issa Sarr
  • Oupa Manyisa
  • Patrick Phungwayo
  • Thabo Rakhale
  • Thamsanqa Gabuza
  • Siyabonga Mpontshane
  • Abbubaker Mobara
Substitutions
Substitutions
  • Darren Keet
  • Eleazar Rodgers
  • Mogakolodi Ngele
  • Elias Pelembe
  • Vincent Pule
  • Cuthbert Malajila
  • James Keene
  • 1
  • 9
  • 10
  • 11
  • 12
  • 25
  • 28
  • 6
  • 7
  • 14
  • 15
  • 16
  • 34
  • 35
  • Gladwin Shitolo
  • Tendai Ndoro
  • Gift Motupa
  • Thabo Qalinge
  • Jackson Mabokgwane
  • Ntsikelelo Nyauza
  • Dove Wome

