WATCH: Moriri mocks Anas in post-match interview

2017-03-20 12:20
Surprise Moriri (Gallo Images)
Cape Town - Highlands Park forward Surprise Moriri took the time to have a bit of fun in his post-match interview after being awarded man-of-the-match.

It all happened on Friday night as Ajax Cape Town took on Free State Stars in an Absa Premiership encounter, where Mohamad Anas's match winner earned him the man-of-the-match award.

The Stars striker said, "Thank you very much for giving this (award) to me and I appreciate my fans also."

However, the script quickly flipped as he thanked his wife and then... his girlfriend.

"My wife and my girlfriend ... I mean my wife," Anas continued.

"Sorry ... I'm so sorry. I mean my wife."

In an attempt to bring light to the situation, Moriri went on to thank his wife and clearly stated that he does NOT have a girlfriend. 

The 37-year-old scored a lone goal against Maritzburg United to ensure Highlands Park get the all important three points. 

"I just want to thank everybody who has been supporting me and also my wife - and I don't have a girlfriend," said Moriri with a wry smile.

WATCH THE VIDEO BELOW:

