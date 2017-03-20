WATCH: Moriri mocks Anas in post-match interview

Cape Town - Highlands Park forward Surprise Moriri took the time to have a bit of fun in his post-match interview after being awarded man-of-the-match.

It all happened on Friday night as Ajax Cape Town took on Free State Stars in an Absa Premiership encounter, where Mohamad Anas's match winner earned him the man-of-the-match award.

The Stars striker said, "Thank you very much for giving this (award) to me and I appreciate my fans also."

However, the script quickly flipped as he thanked his wife and then... his girlfriend.

"My wife and my girlfriend ... I mean my wife," Anas continued.

"Sorry ... I'm so sorry. I mean my wife."

In an attempt to bring light to the situation, Moriri went on to thank his wife and clearly stated that he does NOT have a girlfriend.

The 37-year-old scored a lone goal against Maritzburg United to ensure Highlands Park get the all important three points.

"I just want to thank everybody who has been supporting me and also my wife - and I don't have a girlfriend," said Moriri with a wry smile.

WATCH THE VIDEO BELOW: