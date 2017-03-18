NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SPREE MAN  |  
 
 
WATCH: Footballer thanks wife ... and girlfriend

2017-03-18 16:42
Mohammed Anas (Gallo)
Cape Town - It is surely one of the more comical interviews you will ever see. 

Having won man-of-the-match on Friday night after his side's PSL fixture against Ajax Cape Town at Athlone Stadium, Free State Stars striker Mohamad Anas was a picture of elation in his post-match interview. 

He had, after all, scored both of his side's goals in the game. But what happened next was more of an 'own goal' than anything else.

"Thank you very much for giving this (award) to me and I appreciate my fans also," Anas started in routine fashion.  

But then the wheels came off. 

"My wife and my girlfriend ... I mean my wife," Anas continued.

"Sorry ... I'm so sorry. I mean my wife." 

The 29-year-old Ghanaian looked nervously into the camera, apologised, and moved swiftly along.

WATCH: ANAS THANKS WIFE ... AND GIRLFRIEND 

