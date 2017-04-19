NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SPREE MAN  |  
 
 
PSL

Tshilo strike gives Polokwane win

2017-04-19 21:47
Thabiso Semenya (Gallo)
Related Links

Polokwane - Thapelo Tshilo scored as Polokwane City beat Platinum Stars 1-0 in an Absa Premiership match at the Old Peter Mokaba Stadium on Wednesday night.

As a result Rise and Shine move up to position six on the league standings, while Dikwena stay 11th on the table.

Mbongeni Mzimela, the Stars shot-stopper, was the busier of the two goalkeepers in the opening stages of the league encounter.

The 32-year-old was able to deny Rise and Shine duo Walter Musona and Simphiwe Hlongwane, who were looking to fire the home side into the lead.

However, Thapelo Tshilo broke the deadlock in the 27th minute scoring past Mzimela to make it 1-0 to Polokwane from Jabulani Maluleke's corner-kick.

Polokwane keeper George Chigova was called into action on the stroke of half-time - denying Stars full-back Siyabonga Zulu and the home side were leading 1-0 at the interval.

A quiet second-half in the city of Polokwane followed as the two shot-stoppers Mzimela and Chigova were not seriously tested.

Rise and Shine forwards Rodney Ramagalela and Musona missing the target with their long-range efforts as they looked to double the home side's lead.

Dikwena did launch late attacks in the late stages of the game, but Chigova pulled off great saves to deny Sibusiso Msomi and Willem Mwedihanga.

Ultimately, Polokwane stood firm at the back in the closing stages of the encounter and they secured a 1-0 win at home.

NEXT ON SPORT24X

CT City fight back to Wits draw

55 minutes ago

Follow Sport24 on Twitter, Facebook, Mobile and on Instagram

What To Read Next

 

Read News24’s Comments Policy

Live Video Streaming
Show full schedule
Video Highlights
Show more videos
Sport Talk
Breaking News
Most ReadEditor's Choice
McKeever offers SA Rugby solution to Super Rugby poser The next Springbok skipper has to be ... 25 years: Our best Proteas Test XI British & Irish Lions squad for NZ tour named Bok prop off to France
British & Irish Lions squad for NZ tour named 25 years: Our best Proteas Test XI McKeever offers SA Rugby solution to Super Rugby poser Jaco Kriel off the hook Joshua to Fury: shut up and get in the ring

Fixtures
19 April 2017
Cape Town City FC v Wits, Cape Town Stadium 19:30
SuperSport United v Mamelodi Sundowns, Lucas Moripe Stadium 19:30
Polokwane City v Platinum Stars, Peter Mokaba Stadium 19:30
25 April 2017
Wits v SuperSport United, Bidvest Stadium 19:30
Cape Town City FC v Kaizer Chiefs, Cape Town Stadium 19:30
Bloemfontein Celtic v Highlands Park, Dr Molemela Stadium 19:30
Mamelodi Sundowns v Ajax Cape Town, Loftus Versfeld Stadium 19:30
Chippa United v Maritzburg United, Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium 19:30
Polokwane City v Golden Arrows, Peter Mokaba Stadium 19:30
26 April 2017
Platinum Stars v Free State Stars, Moruleng Stadium 19:30
Orlando Pirates v Baroka FC, Orlando Stadium 19:30
Logs
Team P W PTS
Previous Results

Date Home Team Result Away Team
Vote

Who will claim the Premier League title at the end of the 2016/17 season?

Latest Multimedia

Mark Keohane weighs in on Springbok captaincy debate
 
 
Men
Women
Love 2 Meet
Sport24 on Twitter

Follow Sport24 news on Twitter

Facebook

Click to 'Like' Sport24 on Facebook

Featured

Who will be champions of SA?

With the Absa Premiership in full swing, who will be crowned champions when all is said and done? Will Mamelodi Sundowns defend their title? Or can Kaizer Chiefs, Orlando Pirates or Bidvest Wits mount a serious challenge? Stay glued to Sport24 to find out!

Latest blogs
 

Twitter Follow Sport24 on Twitter

Facebook "Like" Sport24's Facebook page

WIN Enter and win with Sport24!

BlackBerry Stay in the loop on your BlackBerry

RSS Feeds Sport news delivered really simply.

 
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 