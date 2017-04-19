Tshilo strike gives Polokwane win

Polokwane - Thapelo Tshilo scored as Polokwane City beat Platinum Stars 1-0 in an Absa Premiership match at the Old Peter Mokaba Stadium on Wednesday night.

As a result Rise and Shine move up to position six on the league standings, while Dikwena stay 11th on the table.

Mbongeni Mzimela, the Stars shot-stopper, was the busier of the two goalkeepers in the opening stages of the league encounter.

The 32-year-old was able to deny Rise and Shine duo Walter Musona and Simphiwe Hlongwane, who were looking to fire the home side into the lead.

However, Thapelo Tshilo broke the deadlock in the 27th minute scoring past Mzimela to make it 1-0 to Polokwane from Jabulani Maluleke's corner-kick.

Polokwane keeper George Chigova was called into action on the stroke of half-time - denying Stars full-back Siyabonga Zulu and the home side were leading 1-0 at the interval.

A quiet second-half in the city of Polokwane followed as the two shot-stoppers Mzimela and Chigova were not seriously tested.

Rise and Shine forwards Rodney Ramagalela and Musona missing the target with their long-range efforts as they looked to double the home side's lead.

Dikwena did launch late attacks in the late stages of the game, but Chigova pulled off great saves to deny Sibusiso Msomi and Willem Mwedihanga.

Ultimately, Polokwane stood firm at the back in the closing stages of the encounter and they secured a 1-0 win at home.