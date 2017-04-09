NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SPREE MAN  |  
 
 
PSL

PSL title race is all in the mind

2017-04-09 06:04
DIVIDED ATTENTION: Stuart Baxter needs to make up his mind. (Samuel Shivambu, Backpagepix)
Related Links

Timothy Molobi

-

Johannesburg - With the Absa Premiership title race approaching boiling point, the off-field skirmishes are intensifying as team coaches play mind games.

Cape Town City’s Eric Tinkler this week tipped Bidvest Wits to walk away with the title, while his counterpart at the Students, Gavin Hunt, sang a different tune as he pointed in City’s direction.

Mamelodi Sundowns’ Pitso Mosimane also said his money would be on City and Kaizer Chiefs because they were not involved in continental competitions.

League title

SuperSport United seem to have been rattled by the imminent departure of coach Stuart Baxter to Bafana Bafana. They suffered a shock loss to bottom-of-the-log Baroka FC last weekend, which dented their title ambitions.

The sooner they know where they stand with Baxter, the better it will be for the team.

Juggling continental competitions and domestic tournaments might be too much for United, who were away in Liberia this weekend for the CAF Confederations Cup.

Of all the contenders, Mosimane should be the most worried of the lot, having gone five games without a victory. Dropping 12 points has harmed Sundowns’ chances of successfully defending their league title – for now.

The Brazilians might have lost further ground in the title race, but, with 11 games to go, there will surely be more twists and turns before the final destination of the title is decided.

In fact, the race is now wide open, with Wits in a good position to walk away with the crown.

With two games in hand, the Students would be well aware that games in hand are not necessarily points in the bag, as Sundowns have discovered.

Wits are a point adrift log leaders City and if they win both matches, they will be in pole position to annex their maiden league title.

Although they would not admit it, being knocked out of the Nedbank Cup – they lost to Jomo Cosmos on Tuesday night – could be a blessing in disguise for the Students as it means playing fewer games and being able to focus on just two tournaments, the CAF Confederations Cup and the Absa Premiership.

Hard to predict

Wits will aim to topple City at the top when they host Golden Arrows on Tuesday. Hunt knows that he can no longer afford to drop points, particularly when playing at home.

But the game of the week will be the Tshwane derby on Thursday evening, when Sundowns welcome rivals SuperSport.

Matches between these two sides are hard to predict and it is even more difficult now as a lot is at stake.

Mosimane will hope to bounce back at the expense of SuperSport United. He knows that a win might just be what they need to boost their chances of defending their title.

NEXT ON SPORT24X

Six games, six defeats for Downs

2017-04-09 06:03

Follow Sport24 on Twitter, Facebook, Mobile and on Instagram

What To Read Next

 

Read News24’s Comments Policy

24.com publishes all comments posted on articles provided that they adhere to our Comments Policy. Should you wish to report a comment for editorial review, please do so by clicking the 'Report Comment' button to the right of each comment.

Comment on this story
0 comments
Add your comment
avatar
Logout
Comment 0 characters remaining
Live Video Streaming
Show full schedule
Video Highlights
Show more videos
Sport Talk
Breaking News
Most ReadEditor's Choice
As it happened: Stormers 34-26 Chiefs As it happened: Sunwolves 21 Bulls 20 Bulls crash to shock loss against Sunwolves Bulls: Their worst start in 15 years WATCH: Two of the best tries you will ever see
Stransky on why Cheetahs, Kings should fall AB: Proteas not far away from ICC trophy Matfield: Can Boks marry differing coaching philosophies? Els leads SA charge at Masters Penalty! Read now ...

Fixtures
11 April 2017
Wits v Golden Arrows, Bidvest Stadium 19:30
Chippa United v Polokwane City, Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium 19:30
Orlando Pirates v Maritzburg United, Orlando Stadium 19:30
Baroka FC v Free State Stars, Peter Mokaba Stadium 19:30
12 April 2017
Ajax Cape Town v Highlands Park, Cape Town Stadium 19:30
Bloemfontein Celtic v Kaizer Chiefs, Dr Molemela Stadium 19:30
13 April 2017
Mamelodi Sundowns v SuperSport United, Loftus Versfeld Stadium 18:00
Platinum Stars v Cape Town City FC, Moruleng Stadium 18:00
Logs
Team P W PTS
Previous Results

Date Home Team Result Away Team
Vote

Who will claim the Premier League title at the end of the 2016/17 season?

Latest Multimedia

Mark Keohane goes with his heart ... Stormers to beat Chiefs!
 
 
Men
Women
Love 2 Meet
SuperBru Super Rugby challenge

Enter and challenge Sport24's staff!

English Premiership flutter

Take Sport24's "expert" tips at your peril...

Featured

Who will be champions of SA?

With the Absa Premiership in full swing, who will be crowned champions when all is said and done? Will Mamelodi Sundowns defend their title? Or can Kaizer Chiefs, Orlando Pirates or Bidvest Wits mount a serious challenge? Stay glued to Sport24 to find out!

Latest blogs
 

Twitter Follow Sport24 on Twitter

Facebook "Like" Sport24's Facebook page

WIN Enter and win with Sport24!

BlackBerry Stay in the loop on your BlackBerry

RSS Feeds Sport news delivered really simply.

 
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 