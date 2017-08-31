Nengomasha concerned by lack of cover for Katsande

Cape Town - Former Kaizer Chiefs midfield enforcer, Tinashe Nengomasha, believes the club do not have adequate cover for Willard Katsande should he get injured.



The 34-year-old, who spent a successful decade with the Glamour Boys filling a similar role to the one that Katsande does in midfield, says there could be a gaping hole in the middle of the park if the destroyer is ruled out in 2017/18.

However, he did express belief in 18-year-old Wiseman Meyiwa although he takes the view that the recently-promoted youngster needs time to adjust to the game at the highest level.

Nengomasha told the Sowetan, "They (Chiefs) will just be hoping that he continues injury-free and does not wear out because if he does, then the pressure will be on.

"I think the youngster (Meyiwa) is a future prospect and can do well but he needs some time to be groomed."

The Glamour Boys resume Premiership duty after the international break with a clash against Cape Town City, as they look for their first win of the campaign.

Meanwhile Chiefs announced that the club's goalkeeper coach, Alexandre Revoredo, unexpectedly passed away although no details were given about how it happened.



The 57-year-old arrived in South Africa in 2007 to work alongside Julio Leal at AmaZulu. Aside from his coaching career with Usuthu, he also spent time with the likes of Golden Arrows and Orlando Pirates.

After leaving the Sea Robbers in 2015 after four years at Mayfair, Revoredo moved to Chiefs in 2016 to work with head coach Steve Komphela. Nonetheless, his death still comes as something of a shock as it was seemingly apparent he was not in any ill health.