Kaizer Chiefs confirm shock death of goalkeeping coach

Cape Town - Kaizer Chiefs have announced that the club's goalkeeper coach, Alexandre Revoredo, has unexpectedly passed away although no details were given about how it happened.



The 57-year-old arrived in South Africa in 2007 to work alongside Julio Leal at AmaZulu. Aside from his coaching career with Usuthu, he also spent time with the likes of Golden Arrows and Orlando Pirates. After leaving the Sea Robbers in 2015 after four years at Mayfair, Revoredo moved to Chiefs in 2016 to work with head coach Steve Komphela. Nonetheless, his death still comes as something of a shock as it was seemingly apparent he was not in any ill health. Amakhosi's official Twitter account revealed the sad news and hailed Revoredo's contribution to the club.

The club statement read:

The Kaizer Chiefs Family is devastated and deeply saddened by the sudden death of one of our own, goalkeeper coach Alexandre Magnus Bezerra Revoredo.

The Brazilian mentor, who joined Kaizer Chiefs in June 2016, passed away after a short illness on Wednesday morning at the Life Bedford Gardens Hospital in Bedfordview following.

Revoredo was rushed to hospital on Sunday after complaining of excruciating pains in his abdomen.

Unfortunately, his condition deteriorated on Tuesday and he eventually succumbed on Wednesday morning, despite significant medical intervention.

Coach Alex, as he was affectionately known around the Village, was a dedicated man with a cheerful demeanour, who was highly respected and well-liked by everybody at the club.

He will be dearly missed by the goalkeepers, coaches and the entire playing squad.

We send our heartfelt condolences to his wife, Deise Revoredo, who landed in Johannesburg this morning (31 August) from Brazil, his family, friends, colleagues and relatives.

The club will communicate further regarding the memorial services and funeral arrangements of our beloved coach Alex.

May God rest his soul in peace!