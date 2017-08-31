NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SPREE MAN  |  
 
 
PSL

Kaizer Chiefs confirm shock death of goalkeeping coach

2017-08-31 11:48
Alexandre Revoredo.(Gallo Images)
Related Links

Cape Town - Kaizer Chiefs have announced that the club's goalkeeper coach, Alexandre Revoredo, has unexpectedly passed away although no details were given about how it happened.

The 57-year-old arrived in South Africa in 2007 to work alongside Julio Leal at AmaZulu. Aside from his coaching career with Usuthu, he also spent time with the likes of Golden Arrows and Orlando Pirates.

After leaving the Sea Robbers in 2015 after four years at Mayfair, Revoredo moved to Chiefs in 2016 to work with head coach Steve Komphela. Nonetheless, his death still comes as something of a shock as it was seemingly apparent he was not in any ill health.

Amakhosi's official Twitter account revealed the sad news and hailed Revoredo's contribution to the club.

The club statement read:

The Kaizer Chiefs Family is devastated and deeply saddened by the sudden death of one of our own, goalkeeper coach Alexandre Magnus Bezerra Revoredo.

The Brazilian mentor, who joined Kaizer Chiefs in June 2016, passed away after a short illness on Wednesday morning at the Life Bedford Gardens Hospital in Bedfordview following.

Revoredo was rushed to hospital on Sunday after complaining of excruciating pains in his abdomen.

Unfortunately, his condition deteriorated on Tuesday and he eventually succumbed on Wednesday morning, despite significant medical intervention.

Coach Alex, as he was affectionately known around the Village, was a dedicated man with a cheerful demeanour, who was highly respected and well-liked by everybody at the club.

He will be dearly missed by the goalkeepers, coaches and the entire playing squad.

We send our heartfelt condolences to his wife, Deise Revoredo, who landed in Johannesburg this morning (31 August) from Brazil, his family, friends, colleagues and relatives.

The club will communicate further regarding the memorial services and funeral arrangements of our beloved coach Alex.

May God rest his soul in peace!

Read more on:    kaizer chiefs  |  psl  |  alexandre revoredo  |  soccer
NEXT ON SPORT24X

Sir Alex backs Real Madrid for CL dominancy

59 minutes ago

Follow Sport24 on Twitter, Facebook, Mobile and on Instagram

What To Read Next

 

Read News24’s Comments Policy

Live Video Streaming
Show full schedule
Video Highlights
Show more videos
Sport Talk
Breaking News
Most ReadEditor's Choice
Mitchell makes wholesale changes to Bulls team Kolisi should be next Bok captain - Gary Gold Twitter reacts to Proteas new coach, Ottis Gibson ECB confirms Ottis Gibson as new Proteas coach Boks to utilise Pollard in midfield?
Smart money on Sharks to win Currie Cup! CSA welcomes Ottis Gibson as Proteas coach T20: Lorgat promises ‘tiered pricing’ Boks to utilise Pollard in midfield? Smith: We let ourselves down in the first innings

Fixtures
Tuesday, 12 September 2017
Free State Stars v Mamelodi Sundowns, Goble Park 19:30
AmaZulu FC v Maritzburg United, King Zwelithini Stadium 19:30
SuperSport United v Platinum Stars, Lucas Moripe Stadium 19:30
Chippa United v Baroka FC, Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium 19:30
Polokwane City v Bloemfontein Celtic, Old Peter Mokaba Stadium 19:30
Orlando Pirates v Ajax Cape Town, Orlando Stadium 19:30
Wednesday, 13 September 2017
Wits v Golden Arrows, Bidvest Stadium 19:30
Cape Town City FC v Kaizer Chiefs, Cape Town Stadium 19:30
Friday, 15 September 2017
Ajax Cape Town v Polokwane City, Cape Town Stadium 20:00
Maritzburg United v Orlando Pirates, Harry Gwala Stadium 20:00
Logs
Team P W PTS
Previous Results

Date Home Team Result Away Team
Vote

Do you think SAFA made the right choice in appointing Stuart Baxter as head coach of Bafana Bafana?

Latest Multimedia

Boks send message to the world
 
 
Men
Women
Love 2 Meet
Sport24 on Twitter

Follow Sport24 news on Twitter

Facebook

Click to 'Like' Sport24 on Facebook

Featured

PSL action hots up!

The 2017/18 PSL season is under way. Can Bidvest Wits defend their title? Will Soweto giants Kaizer Chiefs or Orlando Pirates emerge victorious? Or will the bookies' favourites, Mamelodi Sundowns, taste success for a record eighth time? Stay glued to Sport24 to find out!

Latest blogs
 

Twitter Follow Sport24 on Twitter

Facebook "Like" Sport24's Facebook page

WIN Enter and win with Sport24!

BlackBerry Stay in the loop on your BlackBerry

RSS Feeds Sport news delivered really simply.

 
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 