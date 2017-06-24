NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SPREE MAN  |  
 

Supersport United
1 - 0
Orlando Pirates
2017/06/24 | 20:15 |  Nedbank Cup | Moses Mabhida Stadium, Durban |  First Half
HALF-TIME: SuperSport United 1-0 Orlando Pirates

2017-06-24 19:30
Tashreeq Vardien - Sport24
Last Updated at 21:10
21:05

HALF-TIME!

Pirates need to come out with a better game plan in the second-half. SuperSport were all over them in chunks of the game. 

Hoping for another exciting half...

Grab a drink and order a pizza we're in for a cracking second stanza!
21:01
45' Two minutes of extra time ahead of half-time...
20:57

40' SuperSport has had 11 corners so far while Pirates only 2.

Says a lot about how this match is going.
20:56
39' Williams denies Wome from close range. Brilliant save but what a chance for Pirates to level matters. 
20:53

36' SuperSport really started to get momentum after the 15th minute. Their movement and calmness in attacking situations have been on point. You have to take your chances when it arises. 
20:50
Simple touch from the ultimate poucher! Bradley Grobler gets the final touch on a Kekana strike that rolls past Mpontshane.
20:48
32' GOOOOAAAAALLLLL!!!
20:48
30' SuperSport 0-0 Pirates
20:46
28' Wome's header goes wide as Ronwen Williams watches the ball roll out. Better from Pirates!
20:45
25' Still no real threat from SuperSport on goal... Pirates defence not letting up. 
20:44
23' SuperSport now shifting things into a different gear as they applying pressure on the Soweto giants with holding onto the ball and pushing forward. 
20:38
20' SuperSport 0-0 Pirates
20:33
17' CHANCE! Grobler receives a neatly cross from the left flank but his shot is directed over the cross bar.
20:33
15' SuperSport are failing to hold onto the ball allowing Pirates to regain their rhythm of play. 
20:28
12' Despite no goals from either side, Pirates and SuperSport showing real energy in the middle of the park. 
20:27
11' The new SuperSport coach Eric Tinkler watching on in the SuperSport box. 
20:26
'10 SuperSport 0-0 Pirates 
20:24
5' Big buzz from the Durban crowd as Yeye receives the ball for obvious reasons (The midfielder was a former Kaizer Chiefs player)
20:19
2' SuperSport almost draw first blood as Mnyamane's neat setpiece is headed wide by Gould...
20:17

1' Pirates start formalities...
20:16
On the opposite side, Kjell Jonevret seems composed as he hopes to end his first couple of months with the Sowetan giants with silverware.
20:14

Stuart Baxter seems to charged up in the technical area - his final match as SuperSport head coach after accepting to mentor Bafana Bafana on a full time basis.
20:12

The pre-match proceedings are underway...

Who will claim the victory at the Moses Mabhida Stadium? 
11:38
*** KICK OFF IS AT 20:15 ***
11:37
The teams’ most recent meeting was a league clash in early March in Soweto which ended 1-1, with Thembinkosi Lorch and Thabo Mnyamane scoring for Pirates and SuperSport respectively.
11:37
Across all competitions, 72 matches between these teams have produced 31 wins for the Buccaneers, 23 for Matsatsantsa and 18 draws.
11:37
Yet it is the Tshwane team who have dominated of late, winning the teams’ last four cup meetings.
11:37
The teams have met in no less than 20 cup matches, with Pirates claiming nine outright wins (plus two by penalties) compared to six (plus two by penalties) for United.
11:37
Matsatsantsa not only beat the Buccaneers 3-2 in last year’s Nedbank Cup final, they also handed Pirates a club-record 6-1 defeat in a league match back in November 2016 and beat them 1-0 later the same month in the semifinal of the Telkom Knockout.
11:36
While SuperSport will be hoping to give Bafana Bafana coach Stuart Baxter a great send off by winning the Nedbank Cup (which would be a record third success for him, having also won the competition in 2013 with Kaizer Chiefs and last year with United), Pirates will be eyeing revenge against a team which they have failed to beat in six matches across the last two seasons.
11:36
Pirates, who last won the Nedbank Cup in 2014 (their eighth title in the competition), have beaten EC Bees, Free State Stars, Bloemfontein Celtic and Golden Arrows en route to the showpiece match.
11:35
SuperSport, the defending champions and four-time winners of this competition, have overcome Royal Eagles, KwaDukuza United, Kaizer Chiefs and Chippa United to reach this season-ending finale.
11:28
11:27
11:26
11:23
11:22
11:19

WELCOME!

LIVE scoring and interactive commentary on the Nedbank Cup final between SuperSport United and Orlando Pirates.
 
  • 40'

    Corner taken by Bradley Grobler from the right by-line.

  • 40'

    Corner taken by Bradley Grobler.

  • 36'

    Dean Furman challenges Mpho Makola unfairly and gives away a free kick. Mpho Makola takes the free kick.

  • 34'

    Jeremy Brockie takes a shot. Siyabonga Mpontshane dives and deflects the ball away.Corner taken by Thabo Mnyamane.

  • 32'

    Bradley Grobler scores with a right foot finish. SuperSport United 1-0 Orlando Pirates.The assist for the goal came from Thuso Phala.

  • 30'

    Corner taken by Thuso Phala.

  • 29'

    Corner taken by Aubrey Modiba from the right by-line. Clearance by Oupa Manyisa.

  • 28'

    Corner from the right by-line taken by Mpho Makola. Clayton Daniels makes a clearance.

  • 27'

    Header at goal by Dove Wome misses to the right.

  • 23'

    Corner from the right by-line taken by Thuso Phala.

  • 22'

    Corner taken by Thabo Mnyamane.

  • 21'

    Corner from the right by-line taken by Thabo Mnyamane. Clearance made by Happy Jele.

  • 19'

    Corner taken by Bradley Grobler from the left by-line. Siyabonga Mpontshane catches the ball.

  • 19'

    Corner taken by Bradley Grobler. Clearance by Happy Jele.

  • 18'

    Corner taken by Thuso Phala.

  • 16'

    Bradley Grobler takes a shot.

  • 17'

    The offside flag is raised against Thamsanqa Gabuza. Free kick taken by Ronwen Williams.

  • 15'

    Corner from the right by-line taken by Mpho Makola. Ronwen Williams gets a fist to the ball to punch .Shot by Oupa Manyisa missed to the right of the target.

  • 13'

    Thabo Matlaba takes a shot.

  • 10'

    Thamsanqa Gabuza is ruled offside. Free kick taken by Ronwen Williams.

  • 9'

    Free kick awarded for a foul by Grant Kekana on Thamsanqa Gabuza. Dove Wome takes the free kick.

  • 8'

    Corner taken by Bradley Grobler.

  • 7'

    Abbubaker Mobara gives away a free kick for an unfair challenge on Reneilwe Letsholonyane. Ronwen Williams takes the free kick.

  • 2'

    The referee penalises Happy Jele for handball. Bradley Grobler takes a strike on goal from the free kick which goes harmlessly over the bar.

  • 1'

    The assistant referee signals for offside against Bradley Grobler. Siyabonga Mpontshane takes the free kick.

  • 0'

    The ref blows the whistle to start the match.

Supersport United Orlando Pirates
  • 1 Goals 0
    • 32' Bradley Grobler
  • 0 Yellow Cards 0
  • 0 Red Cards 0
Team Line-ups
  • Clayton Daniels
  • Reneilwe Letsholonyane
  • Bradley Grobler
  • Dean Furman
  • Jeremy Brockie
  • Thuso Phala
  • Aubrey Modiba
  • Grant Kekana
  • Thabo Mnyamane
  • Morgan Gould
  • Ronwen Williams
  • 4
  • 6
  • 7
  • 8
  • 11
  • 13
  • 16
  • 20
  • 23
  • 29
  • 30
  • 4
  • 5
  • 8
  • 18
  • 20
  • 21
  • 25
  • 31
  • 35
  • 40
  • 45
  • Happy Jele
  • Mpho Makola
  • Thabo Matlaba
  • Issa Sarr
  • Oupa Manyisa
  • Patrick Phungwayo
  • Thabo Rakhale
  • Thamsanqa Gabuza
  • Dove Wome
  • Siyabonga Mpontshane
  • Abbubaker Mobara
Substitutions
Substitutions
  • Reyaad Pieterse
  • Kingston Nkhatha
  • Onismor Bhasera
  • Michael Morton
  • Mandla Masango
  • Mario Booysen
  • Teboho Mokoena
  • 1
  • 10
  • 14
  • 18
  • 24
  • 27
  • 28
  • 2
  • 7
  • 11
  • 12
  • 16
  • 34
  • 36
  • Ayanda Gcaba
  • Tendai Ndoro
  • Luvuyo Memela
  • Bernard Morrison
  • Jackson Mabokgwane
  • Ntsikelelo Nyauza
  • Marc Van Heerden

