HALF-TIME: SuperSport United 1-0 Orlando Pirates

HALF-TIME!
Pirates need to come out with a better game plan in the second-half. SuperSport were all over them in chunks of the game.
Hoping for another exciting half...
Grab a drink and order a pizza we're in for a cracking second stanza!
Pirates have to up their game; they are being outplayed Big Time!!— Dominic Chimhavi (@DChimhavi) June 24, 2017
SuperSport United lead!Grobler makes it 1-0 against Pirates. Watch the #NedbankCupFinal LIVE on SS4 -> https://t.co/NhoueINP4R pic.twitter.com/SGTPsOLiDc— SuperSport (@SuperSportTV) June 24, 2017
40' SuperSport has had 11 corners so far while Pirates only 2.
Says a lot about how this match is going.
36' SuperSport really started to get momentum after the 15th minute. Their movement and calmness in attacking situations have been on point. You have to take your chances when it arises.
19' Bucs defense alert to danger and effectively deals with a #SSU corner#NedbankCupFinal— thandi merafe (@thandi_399) June 24, 2017
19' Bucs defense alert to danger and effectively deals with a #SSU corner#NedbankCupFinal
Up the bucs! SuperSportVsOrlandoPirates— RSA Police Minister (@MbalulaFikile) June 24, 2017
Up the bucs! SuperSportVsOrlandoPirates
1' Pirates start formalities...
Stuart Baxter seems to charged up in the technical area - his final match as SuperSport head coach after accepting to mentor Bafana Bafana on a full time basis.
The pre-match proceedings are underway...
Who will claim the victory at the Moses Mabhida Stadium?
.@Orlando_Pirates Mpontshane, Mobara, Jele, Matlaba, Phungwayo, Manyisa, Sarr, Makola, Rakhale, Wome, Gabuza. #NedbankCupFinal2017 https://t.co/khRJ3QjzYP— Sport24Soccer (@Sport24Soccer) June 24, 2017
.@SuperSportFC Williams, Kekana, Daniels, Gould, Modiba, Furman, Letsholonyane, Phala, Mnyamane, Brockie, Grobler. #NedbankCupFinal2017 https://t.co/khRJ3QjzYP— Sport24Soccer (@Sport24Soccer) June 24, 2017
WELCOME!
LIVE scoring and interactive commentary on the Nedbank Cup final between SuperSport United and Orlando Pirates.
Corner taken by Bradley Grobler from the right by-line.
Corner taken by Bradley Grobler.
Dean Furman challenges Mpho Makola unfairly and gives away a free kick. Mpho Makola takes the free kick.
Jeremy Brockie takes a shot. Siyabonga Mpontshane dives and deflects the ball away.Corner taken by Thabo Mnyamane.
Bradley Grobler scores with a right foot finish. SuperSport United 1-0 Orlando Pirates.The assist for the goal came from Thuso Phala.
Corner taken by Thuso Phala.
Corner taken by Aubrey Modiba from the right by-line. Clearance by Oupa Manyisa.
Corner from the right by-line taken by Mpho Makola. Clayton Daniels makes a clearance.
Header at goal by Dove Wome misses to the right.
Corner from the right by-line taken by Thuso Phala.
Corner taken by Thabo Mnyamane.
Corner from the right by-line taken by Thabo Mnyamane. Clearance made by Happy Jele.
Corner taken by Bradley Grobler from the left by-line. Siyabonga Mpontshane catches the ball.
Corner taken by Bradley Grobler. Clearance by Happy Jele.
Bradley Grobler takes a shot.
The offside flag is raised against Thamsanqa Gabuza. Free kick taken by Ronwen Williams.
Corner from the right by-line taken by Mpho Makola. Ronwen Williams gets a fist to the ball to punch .Shot by Oupa Manyisa missed to the right of the target.
Thabo Matlaba takes a shot.
Thamsanqa Gabuza is ruled offside. Free kick taken by Ronwen Williams.
Free kick awarded for a foul by Grant Kekana on Thamsanqa Gabuza. Dove Wome takes the free kick.
Abbubaker Mobara gives away a free kick for an unfair challenge on Reneilwe Letsholonyane. Ronwen Williams takes the free kick.
The referee penalises Happy Jele for handball. Bradley Grobler takes a strike on goal from the free kick which goes harmlessly over the bar.
The assistant referee signals for offside against Bradley Grobler. Siyabonga Mpontshane takes the free kick.
The ref blows the whistle to start the match.
