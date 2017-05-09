LIVE: SuperSport United 2-1 Cape Town City

Get the Sport24 daily newsletter delivered to your Inbox!
I smell a draw #SSDiski #AbsaPrem— Siya (@SiyaMagwaza) May 9, 2017
Come on Supersports #AbsaPrem— Elvis Mazibuko™ (@MazibukoElvis) May 9, 2017
That Mnyamane's goal brings back the usual debate of hand to ball OR ball to hand, on that note I'll hand it over to you to handle??— Marks Maponyane (@MarksMaponyane) May 9, 2017
Half-Time: SuperSport United 1-1 Cape Town City
SuperSport have slightly edged the first half of an exciting game as both teams looked to play attacking soccer.
.@SuperSportFC XI vs @CapeTownCityFC: Williams,Boxall,Gould,Daniels,Bhasera,Furman,Letsholonyane,Mokoena,Phala,Mnyamane,Brockie #AbsaPrem— SuperSport United FC (@SuperSportFC) May 9, 2017
LINE-UP ALERT!This Starting XI definitely has the capabilities to produce the goods for us to collect all 3 points tonight!#iamCityFC pic.twitter.com/Ix6iB3itKB— Cape Town City FC (@CapeTownCityFC) May 9, 2017
MATCH DAY ALERT!It's crunch time on match day 28 of the 2016/17 Absa Premiership season as we face @SuperSportFC UP YOU CITY!#iamCityFC pic.twitter.com/qdsJRPVVh1— Cape Town City FC (@CapeTownCityFC) May 9, 2017
Catch @SuperSportFC vs @CapeTownCityFC TODAY at the Lucas Moripe Stadium LIVE on @SuperSportTV on SS4 at 19H30 #AbsaPrem pic.twitter.com/F6Dt9oZqxG— SuperSport United FC (@SuperSportFC) May 9, 2017
Clayton Daniels concedes a Penalty for a foul on Lehlohonolo Majoro. Placed penalty scored by Lebogang Manyama. SuperSport United 2-2 Cape Town City.
Corner taken by Thabo Mnyamane.
Lehlohonolo Majoro takes a shot.
Roland Putsche crosses the ball.
The referee blows for offside. Free kick taken by Shu-Aib Walters.
Corner taken by Thuso Phala. Jeremy Brockie takes a shot.
Sibusiso Masina gives away a free kick for an unfair challenge on Thuso Phala. Thuso Phala takes the free kick.
Clayton Daniels scores with a left foot finish. SuperSport United 2-1 Cape Town City.
Free kick awarded for an unfair challenge on Thabo Mnyamane by Thabo Nodada. Strike comes in from Thabo Mnyamane from the free kick. Shu-Aib Walters punches the ball.
The second half begins.
The referee calls an end to the first half.
Onismor Bhasera fouled by Lehlohonolo Majoro, the ref awards a free kick. Ronwen Williams restarts play with the free kick.
Thabo Mnyamane produces a cross.
Reneilwe Letsholonyane takes a shot. Shu-Aib Walters safely holds on.
The ball is delivered by Onismor Bhasera.
Unfair challenge on Reneilwe Letsholonyane by Roland Putsche results in a free kick. Thuso Phala restarts play with the free kick.
The ball is crossed by Thamsanqa Mkhize.
Roland Putsche challenges Thuso Phala unfairly and gives away a free kick. Roland Putsche goes into the book for unsporting behaviour. Shot comes in from Thuso Phala from the free kick. Fine finger tip save by Shu-Aib Walters.Corner taken by Thabo Mnyaman
Teboho Mokoena takes a shot.
Foul by Judas Moseamedi on Michael Boxall, free kick awarded. Dean Furman takes the free kick.
Thabo Mnyamane scores with their left foot. SuperSport United 1-1 Cape Town City.The assist for the goal came from Thuso Phala.
Foul by Ebrahim Seedat on Thabo Mnyamane, free kick awarded. A cross is delivered by Thuso Phala. Michael Boxall takes a shot. Shu-Aib Walters safely holds on.
Michael Boxall delivers the ball.
Free kick awarded for an unfair challenge on Thato Mokeke by Reneilwe Letsholonyane. Free kick taken by Shu-Aib Walters.
Thabo Mnyamane takes a shot. Shu-Aib Walters makes a block.
Foul by Roland Putsche on Reneilwe Letsholonyane, free kick awarded. Free kick taken by Thuso Phala.
The ball is sent over by Onismor Bhasera.
Lehlohonolo Majoro is flagged offside by the assistant referee. Free kick taken by Reneilwe Letsholonyane.
Lehlohonolo Majoro scores with a left foot finish. SuperSport United 0-1 Cape Town City.Assist on the goal came from Roland Putsche.
Corner taken by Thabo Mnyamane from the right by-line.
Free kick awarded for an unfair challenge on Jeremy Brockie by Tshepo Gumede. Free kick taken by Jeremy Brockie.
Corner taken by Onismor Bhasera from the left by-line. Shu-Aib Walters safely holds on.
The ref blows the whistle to start the match.
