LIVE
Supersport United
2 - 2
Cape Town City
2017/05/09 | 19:30 |  South African PSL | Lucas Moripe Stadium, Pretoria |  Second Half
PSL

LIVE: SuperSport United 2-1 Cape Town City

2017-05-09 19:00
Baden Gillion - Sport24
Post a comment
Last Updated at 20:52
20:49
60' Lebo Manyama makes no mistake from the penalty spot as he sends Williams the wrong way.
20:49
60' Cape Town City!!
20:48
59' PENALTY! Major decision from the referee who adjudges Daniels to have pulled Majoro inside the SuperSport area.
20:47
58' Excellent passage of play from City as Manyama looks to play in Majoro but Daniels does well in cover defence to clear the ball.
20:40
49' SuperSport take the lead through a close-range finish from defender Clayton Daniels who grabs his second of the campaign.
20:38
49' SuperSport United!!!
20:18

Half-Time: SuperSport United 1-1 Cape Town City

SuperSport have slightly edged the first half of an exciting game as both teams looked to play attacking soccer.
20:16
The fourth official signals a minimum of two minutes of additional time will be played.
20:13
41' SuperSport United so far with six attempts at goal with four on target to City's one attempt resulting in their goal.
20:11
40' Majoro goes down easily just outside the SuperSport box but the referee waves play on.
20:09
38' Thuso Phala makes Walters work with an excellent set-piece that was headed to the top corner.
20:09
37' Putsche receives the first yellow card of the game for obstruction on Bhasera as the SuperSport player was attacking the box.
20:06
35' It's an open contest now as both teams are looking to take the lead as we head into the final stages of the first half.
20:01
29' Mnyamane draws SuperSport level after rounding the City goalkeeper after receiving a defence splitting pass from Thuso Phala.
20:00
29' SuperSport United!!
19:59
28' SuperSport seem to be playing a direct brand of soccer that is playing right into City's hands who are looking to win the ball, then counter quickly.
19:57
26' Boxall gets on the end of the resulting Phala set-piece but it's straight at Walters who gathers easily.
19:56
25' Seedat gives away a free-kick in the middle of the park on Mnyamane.
19:54
23' City are looking to play their now well-known brand of football by launching a series of quick counter-attacks.
19:51
19' Mnyamane gives away a free-kick for a raised boot in the City box as his team were in a dangerous phase of attack.
19:46
15' Williams will need to be mentally tough to not let his error affect his game for the rest of the 90 minutes.
19:44
13' Mnyamane puts the ball in the back of the City net but his effort is ruled offside.
19:43
The SuperSport defence gifts City the lead with a horrible error. Majoro makes no mistake with a close range effort.
19:37
6' Cape Town City!!!
19:35
4' SuperSport have definitely started the game the better of the two sides.
19:34
2' Great chance for Thuso Phala to give SuperSport United the lead after being played through on goal. But the attacker horribly skews his effort wide.
19:31
1' We're underway in this Absa Premiership clash, can City keep their title hopes alive with a win.
13:02
***Kick-off at 19:30.***
13:02
That encounter took place earlier this season, with the teams playing to a 1-1 draw in Cape Town.
13:02
In head-to-head stats, SuperSport and City have met in just one previous top flight league match.
13:01
The Citizens are placed third on the Absa Premiership log with 52 points from 27 matches.
13:01
The Cape Town side has claimed 22 points from 13 away matches this season.
13:01
City claimed a fourth win from their last six league matches when they defeated Free State Stars 1-0 at home on May 5.
13:01
Matsatsantsa are placed fifth on the Absa Premiership log with 45 points from 27 matches.
13:01
The Tshwane side has claimed 23 points from 13 home matches this season.
13:00
SuperSport have gone four league matches without defeat after they beat Polokwane City 3-2 away on May 6.
13:00
SuperSport United will look to dent the Absa Premiership title hopes of Cape Town City when the teams meet at Lucas Moripe Stadium on 9 May 2017.
 
  • 58'

    Clayton Daniels concedes a Penalty for a foul on Lehlohonolo Majoro. Placed penalty scored by Lebogang Manyama. SuperSport United 2-2 Cape Town City.

  • 56'

    Corner taken by Thabo Mnyamane.

  • 55'

    Lehlohonolo Majoro takes a shot.

  • 54'

    Roland Putsche crosses the ball.

  • 53'

    The referee blows for offside. Free kick taken by Shu-Aib Walters.

  • 52'

    Corner taken by Thuso Phala. Jeremy Brockie takes a shot.

  • 51'

    Sibusiso Masina gives away a free kick for an unfair challenge on Thuso Phala. Thuso Phala takes the free kick.

  • 49'

    Clayton Daniels scores with a left foot finish. SuperSport United 2-1 Cape Town City.

  • 47'

    Free kick awarded for an unfair challenge on Thabo Mnyamane by Thabo Nodada. Strike comes in from Thabo Mnyamane from the free kick. Shu-Aib Walters punches the ball.

  • 45'

    The second half begins.

  • 45'

    The referee calls an end to the first half.

  • 45'

    Onismor Bhasera fouled by Lehlohonolo Majoro, the ref awards a free kick. Ronwen Williams restarts play with the free kick.

  • 45'

    Thabo Mnyamane produces a cross.

  • 44'

    Reneilwe Letsholonyane takes a shot. Shu-Aib Walters safely holds on.

  • 44'

    The ball is delivered by Onismor Bhasera.

  • 41'

    Unfair challenge on Reneilwe Letsholonyane by Roland Putsche results in a free kick. Thuso Phala restarts play with the free kick.

  • 39'

    The ball is crossed by Thamsanqa Mkhize.

  • 37'

    Roland Putsche challenges Thuso Phala unfairly and gives away a free kick. Roland Putsche goes into the book for unsporting behaviour. Shot comes in from Thuso Phala from the free kick. Fine finger tip save by Shu-Aib Walters.Corner taken by Thabo Mnyaman

  • 38'

    Teboho Mokoena takes a shot.

  • 32'

    Foul by Judas Moseamedi on Michael Boxall, free kick awarded. Dean Furman takes the free kick.

  • 34'

    Teboho Mokoena takes a shot.

  • 29'

    Thabo Mnyamane scores with their left foot. SuperSport United 1-1 Cape Town City.The assist for the goal came from Thuso Phala.

  • 24'

    Foul by Ebrahim Seedat on Thabo Mnyamane, free kick awarded. A cross is delivered by Thuso Phala. Michael Boxall takes a shot. Shu-Aib Walters safely holds on.

  • 17'

    Michael Boxall delivers the ball.

  • 15'

    Free kick awarded for an unfair challenge on Thato Mokeke by Reneilwe Letsholonyane. Free kick taken by Shu-Aib Walters.

  • 12'

    Thabo Mnyamane takes a shot. Shu-Aib Walters makes a block.

  • 12'

    Foul by Roland Putsche on Reneilwe Letsholonyane, free kick awarded. Free kick taken by Thuso Phala.

  • 11'

    The ball is sent over by Onismor Bhasera.

  • 11'

    Lehlohonolo Majoro is flagged offside by the assistant referee. Free kick taken by Reneilwe Letsholonyane.

  • 6'

    Lehlohonolo Majoro scores with a left foot finish. SuperSport United 0-1 Cape Town City.Assist on the goal came from Roland Putsche.

  • 3'

    Corner taken by Thabo Mnyamane from the right by-line.

  • 2'

    Free kick awarded for an unfair challenge on Jeremy Brockie by Tshepo Gumede. Free kick taken by Jeremy Brockie.

  • 1'

    Corner taken by Onismor Bhasera from the left by-line. Shu-Aib Walters safely holds on.

  • 0'

    The ref blows the whistle to start the match.

Supersport United Cape Town City
  • 2 Goals 2
    • 29' Thabo Mnyamane
    • 49' Clayton Daniels
    • 6' Lehlohonolo Majoro
    • 60' Lebogang Manyama
  • 0 Yellow Cards 1
    • 37' Roland Putsche
  • 0 Red Cards 0
Team Line-ups
  • Clayton Daniels
  • Michael Boxall
  • Reneilwe Letsholonyane
  • Dean Furman
  • Jeremy Brockie
  • Thuso Phala
  • Onismor Bhasera
  • Thabo Mnyamane
  • Teboho Mokoena
  • Morgan Gould
  • Ronwen Williams
  • 4
  • 5
  • 6
  • 8
  • 11
  • 13
  • 14
  • 23
  • 28
  • 29
  • 30
  • 1
  • 2
  • 6
  • 8
  • 19
  • 20
  • 21
  • 24
  • 26
  • 27
  • 45
  • Shu-Aib Walters
  • Thamsanqa Mkhize
  • Ebrahim Seedat
  • Lebogang Manyama
  • Roland Putsche
  • Judas Moseamedi
  • Thato Mokeke
  • Sibusiso Masina
  • Thabo Nodada
  • Tshepo Gumede
  • Lehlohonolo Majoro
Substitutions
Substitutions
  • Tefu Mashamaite
  • Keegan Ritchie
  • Aubrey Modiba
  • Michael Morton
  • Grant Kekana
  • Mandla Masango
  • Boalefa Pule
  • 2
  • 3
  • 16
  • 18
  • 20
  • 24
  • 31
  • 4
  • 5
  • 9
  • 10
  • 17
  • 32
  • 39
  • Vincent Kobola
  • Joseph Adjei
  • Letsie Koapeng
  • Bongolethu Jayiya
  • Given Mashikinya
  • Tatenda Mkuruva
  • Edmilson Dove

