LIVE
Orlando Pirates
0 - 0
Cape Town City
2017/09/19 | 20:30 |  South African PSL | FNB Stadium, Johannesburg |  Not Started
PSL

LIVE: Orlando Pirates v Cape Town City

2017-09-19 18:30
Tashreeq Vardien - Sport24
Last Updated at 19:02
18:10

*** KICK-OFF IS AT 19:30 ***
11:13

LOG STANDINGS

Pirates are currently in fourth place on the log with 8 points from their 4 matches played, while Cape Town City are in sixth with 6 points, but having played one match fewer.
11:13
LIVE scoring and interactive commentary on the Absa Premiership clash between Orlando Pirates and Cape Town City FC.
 
Orlando Pirates Cape Town City
  • 0 Goals 0
  • 0 Yellow Cards 0
  • 0 Red Cards 0
Team Line-ups
  • Thembinkosi Lorch
  • Happy Jele
  • Mpho Makola
  • Thabo Matlaba
  • Bernard Morrison
  • Musa Nyatama
  • Thabo Qalinge
  • Innocent Maela
  • Mthokozisi Dube
  • Wayne Sandilands
  • Ntsikelelo Nyauza
  • 3
  • 4
  • 5
  • 8
  • 12
  • 14
  • 15
  • 23
  • 28
  • 30
  • 34
  • 1
  • 2
  • 6
  • 7
  • 10
  • 12
  • 16
  • 19
  • 23
  • 26
  • 45
  • Shu-Aib Walters
  • Thami Mkhize
  • Ebrahim Seedat
  • Lyle Lakay
  • Ayanda Patosi
  • Taariq Fielies
  • Robyn Johannes
  • Roland Putsche
  • Mpho Matsi
  • Thabo Nodada
  • Lehlohonolo Majoro
Substitutions
Substitutions
  • Amigo Memela
  • Jackson Mabokgwane
  • Issa Sarr
  • Lyle Foster
  • Thabiso Kutumela
  • Thabo Rakhale
  • Marc Heerden
  • 11
  • 16
  • 18
  • 20
  • 24
  • 25
  • 36
  • 4
  • 5
  • 9
  • 14
  • 17
  • 27
  • 32
  • Vincent Kobola
  • Edmilson Dove
  • Letsie Koapeng
  • Nana Akosah-Bempah
  • Victor Obinna
  • Tshepo Gumede
  • Sage Stephens

