LIVE
Cape Town City
0 - 0
Bidvest Wits
2017/04/19 | 19:30 |  South African PSL | Cape Town Stadium, Cape Town
PSL

LIVE: Cape Town City v Bidvest Wits

2017-04-19 18:55
Baden Gillion - Sport24
Post a comment
Last Updated at 19:32
19:30
1' We're underway in this top-of-the-table clash between Cape Town City and Bidvest Wits from Cape Town Stadium.
12:49

*** KICK-OFF IS AT 19:30 ***
12:39
That encounter took place earlier this season, with the Citizens claiming a 3-2 away win in Johannesburg.
12:38
In head-to-head stats, City and Wits have met in just one previous top flight league match.
12:38
The Clever Boys are placed third on the Absa Premiership log with 44 points from 21 matches.
12:38
The Johannesburg side has claimed 19 points from 11 away matches this season.
12:38
Wits claimed a third win from their last four league matches when they defeated Golden Arrows 3-0 at home on April 11.
12:37
The Citizens are placed first on the Absa Premiership log with 45 points from 23 matches.
12:37
The Cape Town side has claimed 23 points from 11 home matches this season.
12:37
City claimed a fourth win from their last five league matches when they beat Platinum Stars 4-2 away on April 13.
12:33
Cape Town City and Bidvest Wits will meet for an Absa Premiership title ‘six-pointer’ at Cape Town Stadium on 19 April 2017.
 
No commentary available for this event

Cape Town City Bidvest Wits
  • 0 Goals 0
  • 0 Yellow Cards 0
  • 0 Red Cards 0
Team Line-ups
  • Shu-Aib Walters
  • Thamsanqa Mkhize
  • Ebrahim Seedat
  • Lebogang Manyama
  • Aubrey Ngoma
  • Robyn Johannes
  • Roland Putsche
  • Judas Moseamedi
  • Sibusiso Masina
  • Thabo Nodada
  • Tshepo Gumede
  • 1
  • 2
  • 6
  • 8
  • 11
  • 16
  • 19
  • 20
  • 24
  • 26
  • 27
  • 1
  • 3
  • 10
  • 13
  • 15
  • 23
  • 25
  • 27
  • 30
  • 33
  • 41
  • Darren Keet
  • Thulani Hlatshwayo
  • Mogakolodi Ngele
  • S'fiso Hlanti
  • Buhle Mkhwanazi
  • Sifiso Myeni
  • Cuthbert Malajila
  • Phakamani Mahlambi
  • Ben Motshwari
  • Reeve Frosler
  • Phumlani Ntshangase
Substitutions
Substitutions
  • Vincent Kobola
  • Letsie Koapeng
  • Bongolethu Jayiya
  • Thato Mokeke
  • Tatenda Mkuruva
  • Edmilson Dove
  • Lehlohonolo Majoro
  • 4
  • 9
  • 10
  • 21
  • 32
  • 39
  • 45
  • 4
  • 7
  • 9
  • 11
  • 16
  • 17
  • 19
  • Bongani Khumalo
  • Daine Klate
  • Eleazar Rodgers
  • Elias Pelembe
  • Moeneeb Josephs
  • Gabadinho Mhango
  • Xolani Mlambo

