LIVE: Cape Town City v Bidvest Wits

TEAM NEWS: Keet, Hlatshwayo, Ngele, Hlanti Mkhwanazi, Myeni, Malajila, Mahlambi, Motshwari, Frosler, Ntshangase #CTCvBID #AbsaPrem pic.twitter.com/4TI2N0oTjE— Bidvest Wits (@BidvestWits) April 19, 2017
LINE-UP ALERT!While our boys are gearing up to take to the field, here's our starting XI vs @BidvestWits#iamCityFC pic.twitter.com/JyYZzObHN4— Cape Town City FC (@CapeTownCityFC) April 19, 2017
*** KICK-OFF IS AT 19:30 ***
The current #AbsaPrem Log Standings pic.twitter.com/EyBElEjsSS— Official PSL (@OfficialPSL) April 18, 2017
MATCHDAY!!!!#AbsaPrem Match Tonight:@CapeTownCityFC vs @BidvestWits Cape Town Stadium19h30 pic.twitter.com/DLgcyOZOIV— Official PSL (@OfficialPSL) April 19, 2017
