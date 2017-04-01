LIVE: Kaizer Chiefs v Mamelodi Sundowns

Get the Sport24 daily newsletter delivered to your Inbox!
.@Masandawana Starting line-up to face @KaizerChiefs:#AbsaPrem pic.twitter.com/wFXWfPcBqp— Sport24News (@Sport24news) April 1, 2017
.@KaizerChiefs Starting line-up to face @Masandawana: #AbsaPrem pic.twitter.com/e5ekIKcfXx— Sport24News (@Sport24news) April 1, 2017
