LIVE
Kaizer Chiefs
- - -
Mamelodi Sundowns
2017/04/01 | 20:15 |  South African PSL | FNB Stadium, Johannesburg |  Not Started
PSL

LIVE: Kaizer Chiefs v Mamelodi Sundowns

2017-04-01 20:00
Baden Gillion - Sport24
Last Updated at 20:07
20:05
31 Mar 13:05
***The action gets underway at 20:15.***
31 Mar 13:05
Chiefs have failed to win any of their last three home league matches against ‘Downs.
31 Mar 13:04
When the teams met earlier this season, the Brazilians claimed a 2-1 home win in Tshwane.
31 Mar 13:04
Chiefs have won 16 of their 31 home league matches against ‘Downs, suffering five defeats in the process.
31 Mar 13:04
The Amakhosi have 25 wins compared to 20 for the Brazilians, while 18 matches have been drawn.
31 Mar 13:04
In head-to-head stats, Chiefs and Sundowns have met in 63 league matches since 1985.
31 Mar 13:04
The Brazilians are placed fifth on the Absa Premiership log with 34 points from 17 matches.
31 Mar 13:03
The Tshwane side has claimed 14 points from eight away matches this season.
31 Mar 13:03
Sundowns extended their winless run in the league to three matches by being held 0-0 at home by Polokwane City on March 14.
31 Mar 13:03
The Amakhosi are placed fourth on the Absa Premiership log with 36 points from 21 matches.
31 Mar 13:03
The Soweto side has claimed 21 points from 11 home matches this season.
31 Mar 13:02
Chiefs played to a third successive draw in the league when they were held 2-2 at Baroka FC on March 18.
31 Mar 13:02
Kaizer Chiefs will look to dent the Absa Premiership title defence of Mamelodi Sundowns when the teams meet at FNB Stadium.
 
Kaizer Chiefs Mamelodi Sundowns
  • - Goals -
  • 0 Yellow Cards 0
  • 0 Red Cards 0
Team Line-ups
Substitutions

