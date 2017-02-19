NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SPREE MAN  |  
 
 
PSL

Chiefs at the top

2017-02-19 06:25
A first-half header from Lorenzo Gordinho handed Kaizer Chiefs their fifth consecutive Absa Premiership win when they overcame Highlands Park at Moses Mabhida Stadium in Durban last night.

The victory for the Soweto giants elevated them to the top of the log table with 33 points from 18 league matches so far.

Cape Town City failed to leapfrog over Amakhosi as they were held to a 2-all draw by Orlando Pirates in an entertaining match at the Cape Town Stadium later last night.

Pirates scored in the first half, and City scored their two goals in the second stanza – the second in the 86th minute – but Pirates pulled level deep into injury time.

Amakhosi dictated terms in the first 10 minutes of their match as they moved forward, but goalkeeper Tapuwa Kapini was alert and collected a long-range effort from Lucky Baloyi.

A minute later, a scramble in the box saw Bernard Parker’s close-range effort going wide after a clever back heel move by Siphiwe Tshabalala.

In the 16th minute, Peter Shalulile’s acrobatic effort also went wide as he tried to beat Chiefs’ keeper Itumeleng Khune.

Although they spent more time in the Lions of the North’s half, Steve Komphela’s men failed to hit the target as Joseph Molangoane’s shot went wide in the 34th minute.

However, five minutes later, Gordinho broke the deadlock with a fine header when he received a flick-on from Ramahlwe Mphahlele from Tshabalala’s corner kick.

Gordon Igesund’s charges fought back in the 66th minute when substitute Khethukuthula Zwane unleashed a powerful shot, which Khune punched back into action and his defence cleared the danger.

With 12 minutes to go, Amakhosi continued to search for their second goal and Baloyi was denied twice by the Highlands defence, manned by Zamuxolo Ngalo, after a brilliant pass from the right flank from Mphahlele.

The visitors combined in Chiefs’ half in the last two minutes when Surprise Moriri laid the ball on for Edwin Sitayitayi, whose disappointing final attempt hit the side of the net.

In the end, Amakhosi absorbed the pressure and won, leaving the Premier Soccer League newcomers sitting at number 15 with 14 points from 18 rounds of league matches. – Backpage TXT

Other results:

Golden Arrows 0-1 Free State Stars; Polokwane City 1-1 Ajax Cape Town

Sedibe sues Safa for R5m

2017-02-19 06:24

