NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SPREE MAN  |  
 
 
PSL

Baxter: Football humbles you

2017-03-05 13:52
Stuart Baxter (Gallo Images)
Related Links

Cape Town - SuperSport United head coach Stuart Baxter could find little wrong with his side's performance against Ajax, but was disappointed they only managed a draw.

Title-chasing SuperSport dropped to valuable points at home on Saturday when they failed to hit the back of the net against Ajax Cape Town in a match they dominated.

Ajax were clearly content to play for the draw from the outset and Matsatsantsa failed to break down an impressive defensive performance.

"I was just talking to my staff now and it is not like it was a wretched performance," he told SABC TV.

"It is a performance where we didn't put it to bed in the first half. Then in the second half we didn't play with quality to pick apart a team that was sitting there.

"I don't like to say they were parking the bus because you have got to find a way of winning, we're professionals. So I'm not happy with the performance and not totally devasted either. Maybe that's football."

Read more on:    supersport united  |  psl  |  stuart baxter  |  soccer
NEXT ON SPORT24X

No regrets for under-fire Wenger

2017-03-05 11:30

Follow Sport24 on Twitter, Facebook, Mobile and on Instagram

What To Read Next

 

Read News24’s Comments Policy

Live Video Streaming
Show full schedule
Video Highlights
Show more videos
Sport Talk
Breaking News
Most ReadEditor's Choice
As it happened: Kaizer Chiefs 1-1 Orlando Pirates As it happened: Stormers 32-25 Jaguares As it happened: Cheetahs 34-28 Bulls Blitzboks reach Las Vegas semis Lions maul Waratahs in Johannesburg
White fancies Springboks return Naas: No need for Boks to employ Italy tactics Queiroz or Renard, who is getting the Bafana job? Proteas must seal it in house of ghosts Keeping Coetzee sadly no April Fools' joke

Fixtures
05 March 2017
Free State Stars v Highlands Park, Goble Park 15:30
Polokwane City v Baroka FC, Peter Mokaba Stadium 15:30
07 March 2017
Orlando Pirates v SuperSport United, Orlando Stadium 19:30
Platinum Stars v Golden Arrows, Royal Bafokeng Stadium 19:30
Chippa United v Wits, Sisa Dukashe Stadium 19:30
14 March 2017
Mamelodi Sundowns v Polokwane City, Lucas Moripe Stadium 19:30
Logs
Team P W PTS
Previous Results

Date Home Team Result Away Team
Vote

Who will claim the Premier League title at the end of the 2016/17 season?

Latest Multimedia

Mark Keohane's Super Rugby Week 2 picks and SA Rugby backing Allister Coetzee
 
 
Men
Women
Love 2 Meet
SuperBru Super Rugby challenge

Enter and challenge Sport24's staff!

Facebook

Click to 'Like' Sport24 on Facebook

Featured

Who will be champions of SA?

With the Absa Premiership in full swing, who will be crowned champions when all is said and done? Will Mamelodi Sundowns defend their title? Or can Kaizer Chiefs, Orlando Pirates or Bidvest Wits mount a serious challenge? Stay glued to Sport24 to find out!

Latest blogs
 

Twitter Follow Sport24 on Twitter

Facebook "Like" Sport24's Facebook page

WIN Enter and win with Sport24!

BlackBerry Stay in the loop on your BlackBerry

RSS Feeds Sport news delivered really simply.

 
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 