Baxter: Football humbles you

Cape Town - SuperSport United head coach Stuart Baxter could find little wrong with his side's performance against Ajax, but was disappointed they only managed a draw.

Title-chasing SuperSport dropped to valuable points at home on Saturday when they failed to hit the back of the net against Ajax Cape Town in a match they dominated.

Ajax were clearly content to play for the draw from the outset and Matsatsantsa failed to break down an impressive defensive performance.

"I was just talking to my staff now and it is not like it was a wretched performance," he told SABC TV.

"It is a performance where we didn't put it to bed in the first half. Then in the second half we didn't play with quality to pick apart a team that was sitting there.

"I don't like to say they were parking the bus because you have got to find a way of winning, we're professionals. So I'm not happy with the performance and not totally devasted either. Maybe that's football."