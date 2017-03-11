Niasse double is Hull's Silva lining

Kingston-upon-Hull - Oumar
Niasse proved an inspired substitution by Marco Silva as his
second-half double boosted Hull's hopes of retaining their Premier
League status with a 2-1 win over fellow strugglers Swansea on Saturday.
Niasse, on loan from Everton, struck in the 69th and 78th minutes to
give Hull their third win over Swansea this season - their other win
coming in the FA Cup - and saw them rise to third from bottom just a
point off Crystal Palace, although the latter have a game in hand.
Swansea - who have lost seven of their last 11 games - remain
firmly embroiled in the battle for survival just three points clear of
Hull.
Chances were few and far between in a tight opening half hour with
just one piece of creative wizardry by Swansea's playmaker Gylfi
Sigurdsson teeing up Wayne Routledge, whose shot was on target but well
saved by Eldin Jakupovic.
The visitors dominated the match even though they created little in
the way of scoring opportunities - Fernando Llorente being
well-marshalled by the Hull defence - but their rhythm was disrupted
when Angel Rangel had to go off injured to be replaced by Jordi Amat.
Even worse for the Swans was the sight of Llorente trudging off
injured just before the break after coming off worse in a collision with
Tom Huddlestone.
Huddlestone scuffed a great chance to give the hosts the lead shortly
after the restart, Lukasz Fabianski getting down well to save.
Routledge had Swansea manager Paul Clement wringing his hands in
despair as shortly afterwards he skied over the bar from close range
with Jakupovic out of position.
Silva then made the crucial call to remove Alfred N'Diaye and send on
Niasse largely because the former was close to getting sent off after
bringing down Sigurdsson.
Within minutes the change had paid dividends as the Senegalese
striker, on loan from Everton, was fed by Abel Hernandez and he slotted
home.
Niasse looked a different player from the one who failed abysmally at
Everton and doubled his tally with a superb effort 12 minutes from
time.
There was just enough time for Swansea defender Alfie Mawson to grab a consolation goal.