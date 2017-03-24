Jake White's new Japan job confirmed

Tokyo - South African Jake White, who led the Springboks to World Cup glory in 2007, will coach Japanese Top League side Toyota Verblitz next season, officials said on Friday.

This comes after Sport24 reported earlier in the week that White was rumoured to be heading to Japan.

The 53-year-old, who has spent the last three seasons with French club Montpellier, comes on the recommendation of former Japan coach Eddie Jones, the current England boss, who worked as technical assistant to White on South Africa's run to a second world title.



White has also had spells in charge of the Brumbies in Australia and South Africa's Sharks while he also acted as technical advisor to Tonga's national team in 2014.



Toyota, who in 2006 became the first Top League side to lose to a college side when they were embarrassed by Waseda University in the All-Japan championship, also signed Japan sevens flyer Jamie Henry as part of their push for honours.