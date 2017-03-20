NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SPREE MAN  |  
 
 
Rugby

Jake White linked to job in Japan

2017-03-20 12:48
Jake White (Getty)
Related Links

Cape Town - Former Springbok coach Jake White is reportedly the favourite to become the new head coach of Japanese club Toyota Verblitz.

According to Afrikaans newspaper, Rapport, representatives of the Japanese club visited White in France last week to finalise his appointment.

White currently coaches Top 14 club Montpellier but his tenure there will end when the current European season concludes.

It is believed that current England coach Eddie Jones suggested White as a suitable candidate for Toyota Verblitz.

Jones has strong ties in Japan, having previously coached Suntory Sungoliath as well as the Japanese national team.

Jones and White have a friendly association and White used Jones as a consultant during the 2007 Rugby World Cup when South Africa beat England 15-6 in the final.

White coached the Springboks between 2004 and 2007 and has also coached the Brumbies in Australia and the Sharks in South Africa.

He was also a technical advisor for Tonga in 2014.

Read more on:    toyota verblitz  |  jake white  |  eddie jones  |  rugby
NEXT ON SPORT24X

'Tough' debut for Sharks' rookie flyhalf

2017-03-20 10:26

Follow Sport24 on Twitter, Facebook, Mobile and on Instagram

What To Read Next

 

Read News24’s Comments Policy

Live Video Streaming
Show full schedule
Video Highlights
Show more videos
Sport Talk
Breaking News
Most ReadEditor's Choice
Stransky crashes out of Cape Epic Prologue 5 talking points: Super Rugby Week 4 Ackermann opens up on Gloucester offer Sharks, Bulls hardly shout ‘contenders’ Cheetahs to get Super Rugby payout if axed?
Cheetahs to get Super Rugby payout if axed? WATCH: Emotional Wawrinka calls Federer an 'asshole' Klaasen, Ram land Indian Wells title Aguero leveller keeps Liverpool at bay Sharks, Bulls hardly shout ‘contenders’

Latest Multimedia

Mark Keohane: Sharks most impressive of SA sides
 
 
Men
Women
Love 2 Meet
English Premiership flutter

Take Sport24's "expert" tips at your peril...

SuperBru Super Rugby challenge

Enter and challenge Sport24's staff!

Featured

Who will be champions of SA?

With the Absa Premiership in full swing, who will be crowned champions when all is said and done? Will Mamelodi Sundowns defend their title? Or can Kaizer Chiefs, Orlando Pirates or Bidvest Wits mount a serious challenge? Stay glued to Sport24 to find out!

Latest blogs
Vote

Of the current crop of rugby commentators - across all languages - who is your favourite?

Twitter Follow Sport24 on Twitter

Facebook "Like" Sport24's Facebook page

WIN Enter and win with Sport24!

BlackBerry Stay in the loop on your BlackBerry

RSS Feeds Sport news delivered really simply.

 
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 