Jake White linked to job in Japan

Cape Town - Former Springbok coach Jake White is reportedly the favourite to become the new head coach of Japanese club Toyota Verblitz.

According to Afrikaans newspaper, Rapport, representatives of the Japanese club visited White in France last week to finalise his appointment.

White currently coaches Top 14 club Montpellier but his tenure there will end when the current European season concludes.

It is believed that current England coach Eddie Jones suggested White as a suitable candidate for Toyota Verblitz.

Jones has strong ties in Japan, having previously coached Suntory Sungoliath as well as the Japanese national team.

Jones and White have a friendly association and White used Jones as a consultant during the 2007 Rugby World Cup when South Africa beat England 15-6 in the final.

White coached the Springboks between 2004 and 2007 and has also coached the Brumbies in Australia and the Sharks in South Africa.

He was also a technical advisor for Tonga in 2014.