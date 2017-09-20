Goosen to join Montpellier in 2018/19?

Cape Town - French club Montpellier have expressed interest in former Springbok utility back Johan Goosen, according to reports.



Late last year, Goosen made headlines when his French club, Racing 92, announced his retirement.

The 25-year-old had earlier signed a contract extension with Racing, increasing his salary to €500 000 (R7.9 million) per year.

However, Goosen reportedly took up a commercial director's job in South Africa, which left the French club fuming and they initiated legal proceedings against the Springbok.

If any team wishes to sign Goosen, they would need to buy him our of his contract with Racing.



According to French publication Le Figaro, Montpellier owner Mohed Altrad did not hide his interest in wanting to sign Goosen.

"I never met him, however, I saw him play. He's a great player. The best of the Top14 last season," Altrad told Le Figaro.

"He has not played for months but the day he will be free, it will interest me.

"Today, Racing is blocking it. I have a contact with (President of Racing, Jacky) Lorenzetti via agents to free the player."

Altrad made it clear if Goosen commits himself to Montpellier, he would play only from the season 2018/2019.

"If this situation unfolds, Goosen will not play anyway this season in Montpellier, and probably not for next season," said Altrad.

"However, I am interested in making a bet on the future and having this player under contract. It is my right to want to build the future in order to progress."

Last year, Toulon president Mourad Boudjellal called any club president who signs Goosen a "bastard".

Goosen was named Top 14 Player of the Season for 2015/16 after helping Racing 92 to the French title and to reach the European Rugby Champions Cup final.

Goosen has 13 caps for South Africa since making his debut in 2012.