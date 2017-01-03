NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SPREE MAN  |  
 
 
Rugby

Racing 92 take legal steps against Goosen

2017-01-03 22:33
Johan Goosen (Getty Images)
Related Links

Cape Town - Racing 92 will "initiate several legal proceedings aimed at enforcing its rights and redressing the harm done to the club" by Johan Goosen.

The Springbok player did not appear at the French club on Monday and Tuesday of this week following news that he had retired from the game.

It was speculated that Goosen made the unexpected move in a desperate attempt to get out of his contract with Racing 92. His behaviour has been puzzling considering he signed a contract extension with the club earlier this year, increasing his salary to €500,000 per season.

In a statement issued by Racing on Tuesday, it appears the legal wheels are already in motion against 24-year-old South African Goosen.

"Racing 92 regrets to announce that Johan Goosen has not appeared at the club for the last two days and seems to have vacated his residence at Le Plessis-Robinson," it read.

"As far as Racing 92 is concerned, Johan Goosen still remains bound to the club by an employment contract lasting four years, while his residence, company car, locker, and place in the locker-room all remain at his disposal. To this effect, Johan Goosen remains on the list of players qualified by the EPCR to play in the Champions Cup, starting with the match between Racing 92 and Munster this Saturday.

"In response to Johan Goosen’s behaviour, Racing 92 is forced to initiate several legal proceedings aimed at enforcing its rights and redressing the harm done to the club. Racing 92 believes that the club is a victim of blatant fraud which Johan Goosen, his associates and various advisers must answer for in court.

"Various civil proceedings will be taken out, partly to obtain reimbursement of the advance payments made to Johan Goosen with regard to his image rights, and also to obtain compensation for the non-provision of services to which he had committed in this domain.

"A complaint will also be laid with the French Industrial Tribunal in order to prosecute the player’s fraudulent and wrongful failure to fulfil his contractual obligations and to compensate the resulting significant damage for the club.

"A criminal complaint will also be filed, as the open-ended employment contract produced by Johan Goosen and signed by one of his friends and business associates appears to constitute a phony document, given that it is not conceivable that a player put an end to his sporting career while at the peak of such career, and accept a position in a South African company for a salary ten times less than what he was earning as a rugby player at Racing 92."

The statement continued: "Full light must be shed on the responsibility of the various people who advised Johan Goosen in taking this aberrant and fraudulent strategy, and to this extent, there are grounds for wondering how Johan Goosen is being supported financially given the numerous commitments and investments he has to meet."

Read more on:    racing 92  |  johan goosen  |  rugby
NEXT ON SPORT24X

Steyn hints at retirement

2017-01-03 19:26

Follow Sport24 on Twitter, Facebook, Mobile and on Instagram

What To Read Next

 

Read News24’s Comments Policy

Live Video Streaming
Show full schedule
Video Highlights
Show more videos
Sport Talk
Breaking News
Most ReadEditor's Choice
Elgar: De Kock is a 'freak' Kyle Abbott set to ditch Proteas? Rabada, Philander destroy Sri Lanka Racing 92 set to take Goosen to court? Quinny v Gilly: yes, the rivalry’s real
Amla dismissal makes Test history Hazard: This is the best Chelsea squad since my arrival Cook, Elgar: A firm catches fire Bolt to focus on 100m in swansong season 'Relaxed' Cook silences his critics

Latest Multimedia

'Beast' tackles his biggest foe - a massive python!
 
 
Men
Women
Love 2 Meet
English Premiership flutter

Take Sport24's "expert" tips at your peril...

Facebook

Click to 'Like' Sport24 on Facebook

Featured

Who will be champions of SA?

With the Absa Premiership in full swing, who will be crowned champions when all is said and done? Will Mamelodi Sundowns defend their title? Or can Kaizer Chiefs, Orlando Pirates or Bidvest Wits mount a serious challenge? Stay glued to Sport24 to find out!

Latest blogs
Vote

The Springboks' year of woe and misery came to a predictable end with defeat against Wales in Cardiff. What should happen next?

Twitter Follow Sport24 on Twitter

Facebook "Like" Sport24's Facebook page

WIN Enter and win with Sport24!

BlackBerry Stay in the loop on your BlackBerry

RSS Feeds Sport news delivered really simply.

 
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 