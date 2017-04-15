As it happened: Bulls 26 Jaguares 13

Get the Sport24 daily newsletter delivered to your Inbox!
Finally these two Manne can enjoy their weekend for a change,Dankie Bulle @VictorMatfield @NaasBotha10 #SSRugby pic.twitter.com/Vm0nH3VxfC— Breyton Paulse (@BreytonPaulse) April 15, 2017
Finally these two Manne can enjoy their weekend for a change,Dankie Bulle @VictorMatfield @NaasBotha10 #SSRugby pic.twitter.com/Vm0nH3VxfC
Not every day big Trevor Nyakane goes 77min in a game ... tremendous in all areas against Jaguares though.— Rob Houwing (@RobHouwing) April 15, 2017
Not every day big Trevor Nyakane goes 77min in a game ... tremendous in all areas against Jaguares though.
FULL TIME AT LOFTUS
Bulls 26 Jaguares 13
And as @Handre10 finds some form so do my @BlueBullsRugby 'BullyBoys' 26-13 with 10 to go. Wonderful 2 see @BlueBullsRugby winning!— Mark Keohane (@mark_keohane) April 15, 2017
And as @Handre10 finds some form so do my @BlueBullsRugby 'BullyBoys' 26-13 with 10 to go. Wonderful 2 see @BlueBullsRugby winning!
70' - PENALTY slotted by Pollard!
No problem with that monster kick for Pollard.
The Bulls suddenly have a 13 point lead.
69' - Bulls kicking into gear again as a massive scrum wins them a penalty.
Pollard will have a shot at goal.
63' - TRY to the Bulls!
Pollard chips ahead, Gelant collects brilliantly and finds big Lood de Jager who falls over the line!
Pollard converts.
Bulls 23 Jaguares 13
61' - A real start/stop affair now. The Bulls pinged for holding on. González Iglesias sets up an attacking lineout for the Bulls.
Van Zyl fly hacks a loose ball up field and the Jaguares are forced to take the ball into touch. Great result for the Bulls, turning defence into attack.
60' - Great defence by Odendaal as he makes a great tackle, gets up quickly to contest the ball and wins a penalty.
Pollard kicks to touch.
59' - Another penalty given away from the Bulls, they are suffering at the breakdown. That is three penalties this half.
Sanchez sets up a lineout in the Bulls 22m area.
The momentum has definitely swung in the second half.
56' - PENALTY slotted by González Iglesias.
Bulls 16 Jaguares 13
55' - The Jaguares have a very kickable penalty, 40m out and straight in front of the upright.
53' - A number of changes for the Bulls.
Strauss off so Pollard one would assume will take over the captaincy.
49' - TRY to the Jaguares!
Bertranou gets over the line after the Jaguares patiently took the ball through the phases.
González Iglesias kicks the conversion and the Bulls lead is cut to six points.
Bulls 16 Jaguares 10
48' - Excellent rolling maul by the Jaguares. Nyakane gives away a penalty for entry from the side of the maul.
The Jaguares set up a lineout in the Bulls 22m. I guess they will look for another big maul.
44' - Penalty slotted by Pollard.
Bulls 16 Jaguares 3
42' - Another penalty to the Bulls. The Jaguares discipline is letting them down. That's eight penalties now.
Pollard will have a shot at goal.
41' - After some good metres gained, the Jaguares are penalised for holding on. Excellent work by Nyakane. He was all over that.
Pollard clears to just outside the Jaguares 22m.
Halftime match stats: #Bulls v #Jaguares. Metres made: 334-179, defenders beaten 12-7, clean breaks 6-2, turnovers conceded 10-4 #SSRugby— Brenden Nel (@BrendenNel) April 15, 2017
Halftime match stats: #Bulls v #Jaguares. Metres made: 334-179, defenders beaten 12-7, clean breaks 6-2, turnovers conceded 10-4 #SSRugby
HALF-TIME AT LOFTUS
Bulls 13 Jaguares 3
The Bulls well worth their lead, but it hasn't been a great first half.
40' - The Jaguares are a few metres from the Bulls line, taking the ball through a number of phases. The Bulls defence holds out and they win a penalty which they kick out.
That's half-time at Loftus.
39' - PENALTY slotted by Pollard!
The Bulls flyhalf extends their lead.
38' - YELLOW CARD for González Iglesias!
The Jaguares pivot not only killed the ball but then played it on the ground.
Penalty to the Bulls and now they will kick at goal.
36' - Penalty to the Bulls as the Jaguares are pinged for collapsing the maul.
Pollard sets up a lineout 5m from the visitors line.
Really cool to see Jesse Kriel finding some form ... Good for both the Bulls and the Boks— Front Row Grunt (@FrontRowGrunt) April 15, 2017
Really cool to see Jesse Kriel finding some form ... Good for both the Bulls and the Boks
31' - Ulengo makes meters down the left wing and gets the ball inside but a scrambling defence manages to stop the Bulls attack.
And then a knock-on means the Jaguares has a defensive scrum in their own 22m area.
25' - TRY to the Bulls!
After a number of phases, the Bulls have scored through Ismaiel as he just managed to ground the ball after forcing his way past two defenders.
Bulls 10 Jaguares 3
22' - Finally some action as Jesse Kriel glides through a gap, kicks ahead only to see the ball roll out into touch.
The Jaguares win the lineout and clear up field.
Those fans at Loftus tonight are your true Bulls fans.— Simon Borchardt (@SimonBorchardt) April 15, 2017
Those fans at Loftus tonight are your true Bulls fans.
19' - PENALTY slotted by González Iglesias!
The Jaguares draw level at Loftus.
Bulls 3 Jaguares 3
Crowd attendance at the #Bulls #SuperRugby match tonight. A high school grandstand would feel empty. Cheetahs & Kings could note that. pic.twitter.com/SgShuzn6Ug— Ross Tucker (@Scienceofsport) April 15, 2017
Crowd attendance at the #Bulls #SuperRugby match tonight. A high school grandstand would feel empty. Cheetahs & Kings could note that. pic.twitter.com/SgShuzn6Ug
FULL TIME: BULLS 26-13 JAGUARES. The Bulls will be celebrating tonight. They played really well in the first half and then came back strongly in the second after the Jaguares looked dangerous. A spirited performance from the Jaguares but the Bulls win by 13 points at home.
The Bulls are in attack and looking to score before full time.They will be celebrating tonight. The Jaguares are chasing the bonus point now.
It looks like the Bulls have wrapped this one up, the Jaguares need 14 points to win this and there is just not enough time.
Ezcurra is rushing around, as he looks for a player to pass to in attack, but he has nobody in support. The Jaguares end up conceding a penalty through Kremer for joining the ruck incorrectly.
Piet van Zyl concedes a penalty for the Bulls for interference in the scrum. Bulls are also trying to run the clock down to win this game.
Orlando concedes a penalty for not releasing the ball. The Jaguares need two converted tries to win this game, but time is fast becoming a factor that is playing against them.
We are in the final 10 minutes of the game and the Jaguares have to score quickly if they want to keep their hopes of winning this game alive.
PENALTY, BULLS, POLLARD! 26-13: Pollard has kicked really well today and this is also a difficult kick from 47 metres out and he does well to kick it in. The Bulls have added three more points to their score.
The Jaguares concede another penalty, through Creevy for the front row standing up in the scrum.
The tide looks to have turned, as the spectators start to become more vocal, sensing the Bulls have the momentum.
CONVERSION, BULLS, POLLARD! 23-13: Pollard kicks the conversion to add on the extras and that pushes the lead to 10 points. Slightly under 15 minutes left in the game.
TRY, BULLS, LOOD DE JAGER! 21-13: Gelant with a nice pass and then Lood de Jager takes it over the line for the Bulls. A very important try for them.
Sanchez concedes a penalty for not releasing the ball carrier and then the Bulls concede a penalty through Nic de Jager for no releasing the ball.
The Bulls are in real danger of losing this one, after working hard for most of the game. They need to score next to put some distance between them and the Jaguares.
Pierre Schoeman concedes another penalty for going off his feet in the ruck. We are going into the last 20 minutes of the game.
PENALTY, JAGUARES, SANCHEZ! 16-13: Sanchez closes the gap to 3 points with a nice penalty goal. The Jaguares are playing with a renewed sense of confidence, as they start to believe that they can win this one.
Tian Schoeman concedes another penalty for the Bulls, for not releasing the ball. The Jaguares will look to kick this.
The Jaguares are now putting a lot of pressure on the Bulls and are controlling the possession in the last five minutes.
Strauss concedes another penalty for not rolling away from the ruck. The Bulls need to play better than they have in the second half so far. The points difference is only 6.
CONVERSION, JAGUARES, IGLESIAS! 16-10: Santiago Gonzalez Iglesias adds on the extras to bring the deficit down to 6 points.
TRY, JAGUARES, BERTRANOU! 16-8: Sanchez creates the break with a nice pass and Bertranou takes it over the line for the Jaguares who score their first try of the game.
Trevor Nyakane concedes a penalty for joining the ruck incorrectly.
Jeronimo de la Fuente with a nice pass and Cordero breaks through the defence to make some good ground for the Jaguares.
The Jaguares need to score the first try of the second half, to give themselves the chance to win the points today.
PENALTY, BULLS, POLLARD! 16-3: It is a long kick and Pollard kicks it perfectly from 40 metres out to score another penalty for the Bulls.
Petti concedes another penalty for the Jaguares for not releasing the ball carrier. This is the 9th penalty conceded by the Jaguares.
Agustin Creevy concedes another penalty for not releasing the ball.
Second half begins in Pretoria. Bulls kick us off to get the second half going.
PENALTY, BULLS, POLLARD! 13-3: Pollard makes no mistake with the kick and the Bulls push their lead to 10 points.
HALF-TIME: BULLS 13-3 JAGUARES. Bulls have put a lot of pressure on the Jaguares and they have a lead of 10 points at home. Jaguares will look to play better and come back into this game in the second half.
YELLOW! Santiago Gonzalez Iglesias is sent to the sin bin for not releasing the ball carrier.
The Jaguares concede a penalty for being caught offside. The Bulls are putting a lot of pressure on them.
Handre Pollard misses a drop goal chance and the Bulls miss a scoring opportunity.
After a slow start to the first half, we have seen a bit of action from the Bulls, who have been looking very dangerous around the ground.
Jesse Kriel and Jamba Ulengo attack again for the Bulls and they have had a good first half.
We are in the final 10 minutes of the first half and the Bulls are looking strong at home. They lead by 7.
Creevy concedes another penalty for the Jaguares for collapsing the scrum.
CONVERSION, BULLS, POLLARD! 10-3: Pollard makes no mistake with the conversion and Bulls push their lead to 7 points.
TRY, BULLS, ISMAIEL! 8-3: All that possession had to count for something and Strauss makes it count! His pass creates the break and Ismaiel puts in a long run to score the first try of the game. Bulls take the lead again.
The Bulls are controlling the ball for a few phases now as Jamba Ulengo takes it forward for them.
Jesse Kriel breaks through the Jaguares defence and makes some good ground for the Bulls.
The Bulls concede another penalty, this time through Kirsten for a high tackle.
PENALTY, JAGUARES, IGLESIAS! 3-3: Santiago Gonzalez Iglesias kicks the penalty perfectly and levels the score. It is 3-3 after the first quarter of the game.
The ground is very slippery and wet, as the rain was coming down, earlier. Rain is expected during the game as well.
The Bulls concede a penalty for being caught offside. The Jaguares have possession in the middle of the ground, but they almost turn it over, in their haste.
The Bulls have controlled more than 90% of the possession so far, but have only been able to score 3 points.
The Bulls concede a penalty through Strauss for collapsing the scrum.
The Jaguares look like they are settling into the game. The Bulls are controlling the possession.
Jaguares concede a couple more penalties, first through Gonzalez Iglesias for being caught offside and then Senatore is penalised for infringement.
PENALTY, BULLS, POLLARD! 3-0: It is a long kick, 50 metres out and Pollard makes no mistake with it to score the first points of the game. Jaguares conceded their first penalty for being offside.
The Bulls are controlling the possession in the opening exchanges. The hosts have started strong.
Kick-off! First half begins.
Hello and welcome to our live coverage of the SuperRugby clash between the Bulls and the Jaguares from Loftus Versfeld.
Bulls: 15 Jesse Kriel, 14 Travis Ismaiel, 13 Jan Serfontein, 12 Burger Odendaal, 11 Jamba Ulengo, 10 Handré Pollard, 9 Piet van Zyl, 8 Hanro Liebenberg, 7 Jannes Kirsten, 6 Nick de Jager, 5 Lood de Jager, 4 RG Snyman, 3 Trevor Nyakane, 2 Adriaan Strauss, 1 Pierre Schoeman.
Jaguares: 15 Joaquín Tuculet, 14 Santiago Cordero, 13 Matías Orlando, 12 Jerónimo de la Fuente, 11 Emiliano Boffelli, 10 Santiago González Iglesias , 9 Gonzalo Bertranou, 8 Leonardo Senatore, 7 Rodrigo Baez, 6 Pablo Matera, 5 Marcos Kremer, 4 Guido Petti, 3 Ramiro Herrera, 2 Agustín Creevy (c), 1 Lucas Noguera Paz.
Ben O?Keeffe is the referee today with Angus Gardner and Egon Seconds assisting him. Willie Vos is the TMO.
Bulls regulars Handré Pollard and Jesse Kriel are back in the starting XV. They replace Tian Schoeman and Warrick Gelant, who revert to the bench. Coach Nollis Marais not only welcomes back two of his international players, but also has a fit Lood de Jager available.
De Jager missed the Tokyo match due to injury, but the former SA Rugby Player of the Year is back to full fitness and replaces Jason Jenkins, who moves down to the bench. Piet van Zyl, who also missed out on Sunwolves selection due to injury, is fit again and the third change to the backline. He comes in for Rudy Paige at scrum-half. Up front, Pierre Schoeman will start at loosehead for the fourth time this season, replacing Lizo Gqoboka.
Jaguares coach Raul Perez has made five changes to his side. In the forwards, there is a forced change in the number four position as the injured Matias Alemanno makes way for Guido Petti.
Rodrigo Baez replaces Tomás Lezana at blindside flank, with Lezana taking his place on the substitute?s bench. In the crucial fly-half position, Santiago González Iglesias takes the place of Nicolás Sánchez. Emiliano Boffelli and Santiago Cordero replace Bautista Ezcurra and Ramiro Moyano on the wings.
The Bulls have won their last seven games at home to teams visiting from outside South Africa, winning by an average margin of 19 points in that period.
