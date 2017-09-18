NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SPREE MAN  |  
 
 
Rugby Championship

Will Coetzee call up reinforcements?

2017-09-18 16:51
Bismarck du Plessis (Gallo Images)
Related Links

Cape Town - With Springbok coach Allister Coetzee on the ropes once more, there are many who are calling for a massive shake-up in the national side. 

Rassie Erasmus is set to join as Director of Rugby at the start of 2018, but until then Coetzee must find a way to convince the South African rugby public that he is on the right track. 

He has now lost 41-13, 57-15 and 57-0 in his three matches in charge against the All Blacks, and Saturday's disaster in Albany was another low point in a coaching career that seems to be struggling to survive. 

Players were exposed all over the park on Saturday, and with two matches left in this year's Rugby Championship campaign Coetzee may be tempted to look abroad for reinforcements for home matches against the Wallabies in Bloemfontein (September 30) and the All Blacks in Cape Town (October 7). 

Raymond Rhule is one player who has come in for criticism following Saturday's clash in Albany as he missed nine tackles, but there does not appear to be too much depth at wing. 

This has prompted calls for Coetzee to look at recalling Toulon's JP Pietersen, who has come into the conversation given his proven strength both on defence and in the air. 

Ruan Combrinck, meanwhile, is another option at wing and is currently in Japan on duty for the Kintetsu Liners. He is also available for the Boks should he be called up. 

In line with SA Rugby's new policy on overseas-based players, only those with 30 or more Springbok caps are eligible for national call-ups if they are based overseas. 

However, Combrinck is still based in South Africa with the Lions and is available for selection despite currently playing in Japan and having just seven Test caps. 

At flank, Coetzee has the option of recalling Bath-based Francois Louw, especially given the injury to Jaco Kriel. 

At hooker, the Boks also struggled on Saturday with Malcolm Marx missing a number of lineouts. The inexperience of Bongi Mbonambi on the bench was also noticeable on Saturday. Should Coetzee want to, he could also go back to Bismarck du Plessis (Montpellier). 

The other overseas-based player who could come into the reckoning is Montpellier's Frans Steyn, who featured in South Africa's 3-0 series win against France in June. 

Read more on:    springboks  |  rugby championship  |  rugby
NEXT ON SPORT24X

Why Newlands MUST be Bok rot-stopper

2017-09-18 14:50

Follow Sport24 on Twitter, Facebook, Mobile and on Instagram

What To Read Next

 

Read News24’s Comments Policy

Live Video Streaming
Show full schedule
Video Highlights
Show more videos
Sport Talk
Breaking News
Most ReadEditor's Choice
Allister has ignored Bok danger signs Internet goes meme-crazy after Boks' worst Test loss 5 talking points: All Blacks v Boks Mallett: Criticising Boks like clubbing a baby seal 7 Boks released for Currie Cup duty
5 talking points: All Blacks v Boks Defiant Coetzee: We're on the right track Venter urges Bok fans to keep the faith WRAP: English Premiership WRAP: PSL

Fixtures
Saturday, 30 September 2017
South Africa v Australia, Bloemfontein 17:05
Sunday, 01 October 2017
Argentina v New Zealand, Buenos Aires 00:40
Saturday, 07 October 2017
South Africa v New Zealand, Cape Town 17:05
Logs
Team P W PTS
Previous Results

Date Home Team Result Away Team
Vote

Following their humiliating defeat to the All Blacks, how will the Springboks fare against the Wallabies in their next Rugby Championship match in Bloemfontein?

Latest Multimedia

Laureus SA hosts star-studded summit in Mauritius
 
 
Men
Women
Love 2 Meet
Sport24 on Twitter

Follow Sport24 news on Twitter

Facebook

Click to 'Like' Sport24 on Facebook

Featured

PSL action hots up!

The 2017/18 PSL season is under way. Can Bidvest Wits defend their title? Will Soweto giants Kaizer Chiefs or Orlando Pirates emerge victorious? Or will the bookies' favourites, Mamelodi Sundowns, taste success for a record eighth time? Stay glued to Sport24 to find out!

Latest blogs
 

Twitter Follow Sport24 on Twitter

Facebook "Like" Sport24's Facebook page

WIN Enter and win with Sport24!

BlackBerry Stay in the loop on your BlackBerry

RSS Feeds Sport news delivered really simply.

 
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 