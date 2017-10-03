NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SPREE MAN  |  
 
 
PRO14

Wales hooker 'mocked' after Lion bite in SA

2017-10-03 12:57
Scott Baldwin (Getty Images)
Related Links

Cape Town - Wales hooker Scott Baldwin can expect to be “mocked for years” after recovering from a lion bite in South Africa, a team-mate has joked.

Baldwin was bitten by a lion last week when he put his hand through a fence at a game lodge near Bloemfontein.

He was visiting the lodge with his Ospreys team-mates before their PRO14 match against the Cheetahs.

Baldwin's team-mate Ashley Beck, who missed the trip due to shoulder injury, insists the team should come up with a nickname by Wednesday.

"I think when something like that happens to you, you have to expect that (mockery) to come from the boys. Like any circle we are in, boys can be relentless in terms of what comes his way. I think Scott has to expect that now. It is going to go on for years with him,” Beck was quoted as saying on the KweseESPN website.

"Nothing (nicknames) I've come across with him, no but you have to give the boys a couple of days for us to think of something tidy and you'll have it by Wednesday, I think."

Ospreys are however confident that Baldwin will make a speedy recovery.

Head coach Steve Tandy said Baldwin received eight stitches after the incident last Wednesday and is now recovering at home.

"Thankfully, he's probably got all five, or four fingers left," Tandy joked at the Champions Cup launch in Dublin. "He'll still be able to throw the ball in. He'll be back up and running (soon) and hopefully this can be put to bed. It is probably a story that will last forever, and those videos will."

Baldwin's Ospreys went on to lose 44-25 to the Cheetahs last Friday, their fourth defeat in five PRO14 matches.

The 29-year-old hooker joined Ospreys in 2009 and has been capped 34 times by Wales.

Read more on:    ospreys  |  pro14  |  scott baldwin  |  steve tandy  |  rugby
NEXT ON SPORT24X

Cheika hails Wallabies' mental toughness

59 minutes ago

Follow Sport24 on Twitter, Facebook, Mobile and on Instagram

What To Read Next

 

Read News24’s Comments Policy

Live Video Streaming
Show full schedule
Video Highlights
Show more videos
Sport Talk
Breaking News
Most ReadEditor's Choice
'Stupid' Wales hooker pats lion, gets bitten in SA Coetzee: Venter is misunderstood Boks will run at All Blacks - Coetzee Benni apologises for foul-mouthed reaction ‘Stop watching’, Venter tells whining Bok fans
Boks will run at All Blacks - Coetzee Proteas call up Paterson for injured Morkel Wallaby draw sees Boks slip in rankings Boks: The uncertainty isn't helping anyone Gary Gold to become USA head coach

Latest Multimedia

Mark Keohane on the Boks v Wallabies battle in Bloem
 
 
Men
Women
Love 2 Meet
Sport24 on Twitter

Follow Sport24 news on Twitter

Facebook

Click to 'Like' Sport24 on Facebook

Featured

PSL action hots up!

The 2017/18 PSL season is under way. Can Bidvest Wits defend their title? Will Soweto giants Kaizer Chiefs or Orlando Pirates emerge victorious? Or will the bookies' favourites, Mamelodi Sundowns, taste success for a record eighth time? Stay glued to Sport24 to find out!

Latest blogs
Vote

Which of the two South African teams competing in the inaugrual PRO14 tournament will fare best?

Twitter Follow Sport24 on Twitter

Facebook "Like" Sport24's Facebook page

WIN Enter and win with Sport24!

BlackBerry Stay in the loop on your BlackBerry

RSS Feeds Sport news delivered really simply.

 
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 