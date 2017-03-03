Els leads tributes to 'colourful' Hobday

Cape Town - Tributes have poured in for Simon Hobday after the former South African professional golfer, and one of the most beloved figures in the game, passed away on Thursday.

Hobday died after a long battle with cancer, the Sunshine Tour confirmed via Twitter.

He was 76.

Hobday, nicknamed 'Scruffy', won 17 professional events in his career, including the 1971 SA Open.

One of his victories, the Tournament of Champions in 1985, came after a sensational final-hole shot that skimmed across a pond and landed on the green.

Memorably, Hobday took off his shoes and socks, waded across the water - and claimed his last ever Sunshine Tour triumph.

Other notable wins included the 1976 German Open and the 1979 Madrid Open on the European Tour.

As a senior, the former South African golfer played mainly in the United States on the Senior PGA Tour (now Champions Tour), where he claimed five titles between 1993 and 1995 including one senior major, the 1994 US Senior Open.

The news of his death has seen the golfing community take to social media to pay tribute to one of the game's greatest characters:

Sad day today our friend Simon Honday has passed! Condolences to his family. RIP my friend @PGATOUR @Sunshine_Tour pic.twitter.com/WGghj4LIG1 — Ernie Els (@TheBig_Easy) March 2, 2017

I was once told "Admire your heroes from afar" but it didn't apply to this great man.1 of the true characters in our sport. RIP Simon Hobday pic.twitter.com/UA4ALJIcGS — Darren Clarke (@DarrenClarke60) March 2, 2017

Sad to hear about Simon Hobday may you make all your putts in heaven #RIPSimon — Charl Schwartzel (@CA_Schwartzel) March 2, 2017

My condolences to the charismatic & sweet swinging Simon Hobday. He was so good for golf. RIP amigo pic.twitter.com/j9ZL1pVNw5 — Gary Player (@garyplayer) March 2, 2017

RIP Simon Hobday, a great character en legend of the game. Stories that will live forever. — Louis Oosthuizen (@Louis57TM) March 2, 2017

My sincere condolences to the Hobday family, may he Rest In Peace. #Legend #golfsgreatestcharacter #RIPSimon — Branden Grace (@BrandenGrace) March 2, 2017

Very sad news on the passing of Simon Hobday. One of the best ball strikers and funniest men I've ever had the pleasure of meeting.....???? — Trevor Immelman (@TrevorImmelman) March 2, 2017

RIP Simon Hobday. A true South African character and amazing human being!! — dean burmester (@BurmyGolf) March 2, 2017

Simon Hobday, a true legend of the game, has left us. One of the greatest characters golf has known who gave us so many laughs. RIP Hobbers. — Tony Johnstone (@TonyJohnstone56) March 2, 2017

Just heard about Simon Hobday more funny stories about him than anyone on the planet RIP Simon will miss you — Sam Torrance (@torrancesam) March 3, 2017