Els leads tributes to 'colourful' Hobday

Cape Town - Tributes have poured in for Simon Hobday after the former South African professional golfer, and one of the most beloved figures in the game, passed away on Thursday.
Hobday died after a long battle with cancer, the Sunshine Tour confirmed via Twitter.
He was 76.
Hobday, nicknamed 'Scruffy', won 17 professional events in his career, including the 1971 SA Open.
One of his victories, the Tournament of Champions in 1985, came after a sensational final-hole shot that skimmed across a pond and landed on the green.
Memorably, Hobday took off his shoes and socks, waded across the water - and claimed his last ever Sunshine Tour triumph.
Other notable wins included the 1976 German Open and the 1979 Madrid Open on the European Tour.
As a senior, the former South African golfer played mainly in the United States on the Senior PGA Tour (now Champions Tour), where he claimed five titles between 1993 and 1995 including one senior major, the 1994 US Senior Open.
The news of his death has seen the golfing community take to social media to pay tribute to one of the game's greatest characters: