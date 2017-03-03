NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SPREE MAN  |  
 
 
Golf

Els leads tributes to 'colourful' Hobday

2017-03-03 15:01
Simon Hobday (Getty Images)
Related Links

Cape Town - Tributes have poured in for Simon Hobday after the former South African professional golfer, and one of the most beloved figures in the game, passed away on Thursday.

Hobday died after a long battle with cancer, the Sunshine Tour confirmed via Twitter.

He was 76.

Hobday, nicknamed 'Scruffy', won 17 professional events in his career, including the 1971 SA Open.

READ: Player sends condolences to 'so good' Hobday

One of his victories, the Tournament of Champions in 1985, came after a sensational final-hole shot that skimmed across a pond and landed on the green.

Memorably, Hobday took off his shoes and socks, waded across the water - and claimed his last ever Sunshine Tour triumph.

Other notable wins included the 1976 German Open and the 1979 Madrid Open on the European Tour.

As a senior, the former South African golfer played mainly in the United States on the Senior PGA Tour (now Champions Tour), where he claimed five titles between 1993 and 1995 including one senior major, the 1994 US Senior Open.

The news of his death has seen the golfing community take to social media to pay tribute to one of the game's greatest characters:

Read more on:    sunshine tour  |  simon hobday  |  golf
NEXT ON SPORT24X

Mickelson among leaders, McIlroy one back

2017-03-03 06:38

Follow Sport24 on Twitter, Facebook, Mobile and on Instagram

What To Read Next

 

Read News24’s Comments Policy

Live Video Streaming
Show full schedule
Video Highlights
Show more videos
Sport Talk
Breaking News

Live scoring

Most ReadEditor's Choice
Black Caps try bizarre tactic to unsettle AB Bok centre to dedicate match to late mother Hasane mum on 'punish white people' tweet Classy Chiefs beat 14-man Blues Lions to wake up against Waratahs
White fancies Springboks return Naas: No need for Boks to employ Italy tactics Queiroz or Renard, who is getting the Bafana job? Proteas must seal it in house of ghosts Keeping Coetzee sadly no April Fools' joke

Latest Multimedia

Mark Keohane's Super Rugby Week 2 picks and SA Rugby backing Allister Coetzee
 
 
Men
Women
Love 2 Meet
SuperBru Super Rugby challenge

Enter and challenge Sport24's staff!

Facebook

Click to 'Like' Sport24 on Facebook

Featured

Who will be champions of SA?

With the Absa Premiership in full swing, who will be crowned champions when all is said and done? Will Mamelodi Sundowns defend their title? Or can Kaizer Chiefs, Orlando Pirates or Bidvest Wits mount a serious challenge? Stay glued to Sport24 to find out!

Latest blogs
Vote

Will Tiger Woods win another Major title?

Twitter Follow Sport24 on Twitter

Facebook "Like" Sport24's Facebook page

WIN Enter and win with Sport24!

BlackBerry Stay in the loop on your BlackBerry

RSS Feeds Sport news delivered really simply.

 
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 