Golf's greatest character Simon Hobday dies

Cape Town - South African golfer Simon Hobday has passed away at the age of 76.

The Sunshine Tour confirmed the news via their official Twitter page on Thursday morning.

The tweet read: Incredibly sad new to hear about passing of Simon Hobday. Condolences from the board, staff and members of the Sunshine Tour. #RIPSimon

Hobday, one of the game's greatest ever characters, won 17 professional events in his career, including the 1971 SA Open.

Other notable wins included the 1976 German Open and the 1979 Madrid Open on the European Tour.

As a senior, he played mainly in the United States on the Senior PGA Tour (now Champions Tour), where he claimed five titles between 1993 and 1995 including one senior major, the 1994 US Senior Open.