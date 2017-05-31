Steyn: Rabada destined for greater things

Cape Town - Dale Steyn has praised his fellow Proteas speedster Kagiso Rabada on becoming the number one ODI bowler in the world.

Rabada replaced team-mate Imran Tahir on top of the one-day bowler rankings after taking seven wickets in the Proteas 2-1 lost series against England.

The 22-year-old became the youngest to achieve this feat since Pakistan's Saqlain Mushtaq in 1998.

Steyn took to Twitter to congratulate Rabada and predict the fast bowler's prospering future, saying: "Nice work @KagisoRabada25 on your number 1 odi ranking! You my friend are destined for even greater things!"

Earlier this year, Rabada overtook Steyn as South Africa's highest-ranked Test bowler and currently sits seventh with Steyn eighth.

Steyn, who is still recovering from a shoulder injury, has ruled himself out of the upcoming Test series against England in July.

He still needs four Test wickets to reach 421 and tie former Proteas all-rounder Shaun Pollock as the leading South African wicket-taker in Tests.