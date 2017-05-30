Rabada jumps to No 1 in ODI rankings

Cape Town - Proteas star speedster Kagiso Rabada has replaced his team-mate, Imran Tahir, as the world's top ranked ranked ODI bowler.

Rabada moved up four places to take the top spot after his impressive performance at Lord's in the third ODI on Monday, according to the ICC's website.



The Proteas lost their three-match series to England 2-1, but Rabada's haul of 4/39 in the final match on Monday helped him finish the series with seven wickets.

Rabada, 22, is the youngest No 1 bowler since Pakistan's Saqlain Mushtaq in 1998.

Proteas skipper AB de Villiers remains the top-ranked ODI batsman, while team-mate Quinton de Kock moved up two places to fourth.



England's series win over South Africa helped the side gain two points in the team rankings, also reflecting on the close competition that can be expected in a crisp tournament like the ICC Champions Trophy starting on Thursday.

The Proteas' performance in the ICC Champions Trophy will be vital, as they could be overtaken by either Australia or India if they lose all three of their league matches.

The top five ODI teams are close to each other with South Africa (122), Australia (118), India (117), New Zealand (114) and England (112) all having a lot to play for in the eight-team tournament.

South Africa, Australia, India and New Zealand have all won this prestigious tournament in the past while last time's finalist England will be hoping to do one better in home conditions and with the confidence of the series win over South Africa.

The Proteas get their ICC Champions Trophy campaign underway when they take on Sri Lanka on Saturday at The Oval (11:30 SA time).

ICC ODI bowler Top 10 rankings:



1. Kagiso Rabada (RSA) - 724

2. Imran Tahir (RSA) - 722



3. Mitchell Starc (AUS) - 701



4. Sunil Narine (WI) - 690

5. Josh Hazlewood (AUS) - 684

6. Trent Boult (NZ) - 683



7. Chris Woakes (ENG) - 645



8. Mohammad Nabi (AFG) - 622



9. Shakib Al Hasan (BANG) - 620



10. Mitchell Santner (NZ) - 617

ICC ODI batsmen Top 10 rankings:

1. AB de Villiers (RSA) - 874

2. David Warner (AUS) - 871

3. Virat Kohli (IND) - 852

4. Quinton de Kock (RSA) - 776



5. Joe Root (ENG) - 772

6. Faf du Plessis (RSA) - 765

T7. Martin Guptill (NZ) - 762

T7. Babar Azam (PAK) - 762

9. Kane Williamson (NZ) - 742

10. Hashim Amla (RSA) - 734