NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SPREE MAN  |  
 
 
Proteas

Rabada jumps to No 1 in ODI rankings

2017-05-30 14:13
Kagiso Rabada (AP)
Related Links

Cape Town - Proteas star speedster Kagiso Rabada has replaced his team-mate, Imran Tahir, as the world's top ranked ranked ODI bowler.

Rabada moved up four places to take the top spot after his impressive performance at Lord's in the third ODI on Monday, according to the ICC's website.

The Proteas lost their three-match series to England 2-1, but Rabada's haul of 4/39 in the final match on Monday helped him finish the series with seven wickets.

Rabada, 22, is the youngest No 1 bowler since Pakistan's Saqlain Mushtaq in 1998.

Proteas skipper AB de Villiers remains the top-ranked ODI batsman, while team-mate Quinton de Kock moved up two places to fourth.

England's series win over South Africa helped the side gain two points in the team rankings, also reflecting on the close competition that can be expected in a crisp tournament like the ICC Champions Trophy starting on Thursday.

The Proteas' performance in the ICC Champions Trophy will be vital, as they could be overtaken by either Australia or India if they lose all three of their league matches.

The top five ODI teams are close to each other with South Africa (122), Australia (118), India (117), New Zealand (114) and England (112) all having a lot to play for in the eight-team tournament.

South Africa, Australia, India and New Zealand have all won this prestigious tournament in the past while last time's finalist England will be hoping to do one better in home conditions and with the confidence of the series win over South Africa.

The Proteas get their ICC Champions Trophy campaign underway when they take on Sri Lanka on Saturday at The Oval (11:30 SA time).

ICC ODI bowler Top 10 rankings:

1. Kagiso Rabada (RSA) - 724

2. Imran Tahir (RSA) - 722

3. Mitchell Starc (AUS) - 701 

4. Sunil Narine (WI) - 690

5. Josh Hazlewood (AUS) - 684

6. Trent Boult (NZ) - 683

7. Chris Woakes (ENG) - 645

8. Mohammad Nabi (AFG) - 622

9. Shakib Al Hasan (BANG) - 620

10. Mitchell Santner (NZ) - 617

ICC ODI batsmen Top 10 rankings:

1. AB de Villiers (RSA) - 874

2. David Warner (AUS) - 871

3. Virat Kohli (IND) - 852

4. Quinton de Kock (RSA) - 776

5. Joe Root (ENG) - 772

6. Faf du Plessis (RSA) - 765

T7. Martin Guptill (NZ) - 762

T7. Babar Azam (PAK) - 762

9. Kane Williamson (NZ) - 742

10. Hashim Amla (RSA) - 734

Read more on:    proteas  |  imran tahir  |  kagiso rabada  |  cricket
NEXT ON SPORT24X

Vital SA’s key batsmen stay fit

2017-05-30 13:31

Follow Sport24 on Twitter, Facebook, Mobile and on Instagram

What To Read Next

 

Read News24’s Comments Policy

Live Video Streaming
Show full schedule
Video Highlights
Show more videos
Sport Talk
Breaking News
Most ReadEditor's Choice
Boks settle in at Plettenberg Bay camp Vermeulen to sit out opening France Test? Skipper AB reaches Proteas milestone Tiger Woods arrested on DUI charge WATCH: Scott Dixon's horror Indy 500 crash
Drotske: 'Sad day' if Cheetahs are axed Boks, Bulls receive Pollard boost 4 SA golfers added to US Open field Woods 'sorry' for DUI, says alcohol not involved 2019 TDF to start from Brussels

Fixtures
Saturday, 03 June 2017
Sri Lanka v South Africa, London 11:30
Wednesday, 07 June 2017
Pakistan v South Africa, Birmingham 14:30
Sunday, 11 June 2017
India v South Africa, London 11:30
Previous Results

Date Match Result
Vote

Proteas batsman AB de Villiers has ruled himself out of the upcoming Test series against New Zealand and England and Bangladesh. Should he just retire?

Latest Multimedia

WATCH: Scott Dixon's horror Indy 500 crash
 
 
Men
Women
Love 2 Meet
Facebook

Click to 'Like' Sport24 on Facebook

Sport24 on Twitter

Follow Sport24 news on Twitter

Featured

Who will be champions of SA?

With the Absa Premiership nearing its conclusion, who will be crowned champions when all is said and done? Will Mamelodi Sundowns defend their title? Or can Bidvest Wits hold them off? A bridge too far for new boys Cape Town City FC? Stay glued to Sport24 to find out!

Latest blogs
 

Twitter Follow Sport24 on Twitter

Facebook "Like" Sport24's Facebook page

WIN Enter and win with Sport24!

BlackBerry Stay in the loop on your BlackBerry

RSS Feeds Sport news delivered really simply.

 
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 