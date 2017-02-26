NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SPREE MAN  |  
 
 
Proteas

Domingo thrilled by talented young guns

2017-02-26 19:02
Quinton de Kock (Gallo Images)
Related Links

Cape Town - Proteas coach Russell Domingo is delighted with the performance of young all-rounders Dwaine Pretorius and Andile Phehlukwayo in the series against New Zealand.

The Proteas bounced back from defeat in the second ODI to outplay New Zealand on a drop-in pitch at the Westpac Stadium in Wellington on Saturday.

Domingo said after the win: "It's been a feature of our side's performances over the last year that the younger players have all come in and put in performances straight away which speaks a lot about where the team is at the moment and the culture of the group.

"It's always pleasing when some new players are stepping up nor relying on one or two players." 

Pretorius took 3/5 against New Zealand, but hero of the 1st ODI Phehlukwayo was also among the wickets (2/12) picking up a few critical scalps.

The ODI side has been bolstered by the emergence of young players particularly in the all-rounder and bowling ranks.

It is easy to forget that opener and wicketkeeper Quinton de Kock is also a young player with his assured and positive batting at the top of the order playing a big part in South Africa's return to the top of the rankings.

De Kock struck a fifty in the second and third ODIs and Domingo rates him high.

"He has got a phenomenal rate of transferring those fifties to hundreds so I'm sure he'd be disappointed he hasn't got a hundred because he is playing as well as he has ever played," said Domingo.

"I suppose he would feel a little disappointed in the manner of some of his dismissals. That's the nature of how he plays.

"He is such an aggressive player and I by no means want to curb his natural instinct. He is an x-factor player and some days he is going to get it wrong and that's okay but on the days he gets it right, he is going to win the game for you. 

"He is still a baby, its hard to believe he is only 24. We've had some great players play international cricket for South Africa, who've got 10 or 11 hundreds in 200 games. He has got 12 in 77. That's a phenomenal return for a young player like that."

NEXT ON SPORT24X

Smith warns players India will 'come back hard'

2017-02-26 18:06

Follow Sport24 on Twitter, Facebook, Mobile and on Instagram

What To Read Next

 

Read News24’s Comments Policy

Live Video Streaming
Show full schedule
Video Highlights
Show more videos
Sport Talk
Breaking News
Most ReadEditor's Choice
As it happened: Stormers 37-24 Bulls Ex-All Black, O'Connor held in Paris over cocaine Stormers take Bulls into deep water Stormers claim Newlands try-fest Venter, Smith to join Bok staff - report
Philander harbours ODI ambitions Death overs still shaky for Proteas Sutton keeper may have bitten off more than he can chew Kolisi named Stormers skipper 9 South Africans in the money at cash-rich IPL

Fixtures
01 March 2017
New Zealand v South Africa, Hamilton 03:00
04 March 2017
New Zealand v South Africa, Auckland 03:00
07 March 2017
New Zealand v South Africa, Dunedin 23:30
Previous Results

Date Match Result
Vote

Proteas batsman AB de Villiers has ruled himself out of the upcoming series against New Zealand and England and Bangladesh. Should he just retire?

Latest Multimedia

Mark Keohane's Super Rugby Week 1 predictions!
 
 
Men
Women
Love 2 Meet
English Premiership flutter

Take Sport24's "expert" tips at your peril...

SuperBru Super Rugby challenge

Enter and challenge Sport24's staff!

Featured

Who will be champions of SA?

With the Absa Premiership in full swing, who will be crowned champions when all is said and done? Will Mamelodi Sundowns defend their title? Or can Kaizer Chiefs, Orlando Pirates or Bidvest Wits mount a serious challenge? Stay glued to Sport24 to find out!

Latest blogs
 

Twitter Follow Sport24 on Twitter

Facebook "Like" Sport24's Facebook page

WIN Enter and win with Sport24!

BlackBerry Stay in the loop on your BlackBerry

RSS Feeds Sport news delivered really simply.

 
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 